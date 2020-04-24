Trump initially backed a plan to reopen Brian Kem’s government

Chairman Donald Trump privately backing Governor Brian Kemp’s (R-GA) plan to reopen Georgia just a day before it was publicly rejected, according to the Associated Press.

When Trump was asked about the plan on Tuesday, Trump backed off, calling him a “very capable man” who “knows what he’s doing.”

On Wednesday, Trump returned to his comments and told reporters he disagreed “strongly with his decision to open some facilities.” He then said on Thursday that he was “not happy at all” with Kemp’s decision to reopen.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence However, he had agreed with Kemp’s decision in a private conversation just one day before the governor announced his plan on Monday. The change in Trump’s tone came when health experts and counselors warned the president that it was too early to ease orders to stay home.

Trump not only urged Camp to reopen in a private meeting, but also took to Twitter last Friday to urge U.S. citizens to “LIBERATE” states run by Democratic governors, encouraging them to protest coronain restrictions.

The government had also praised Kemp and his decision to reopen for several days, but Trump later called on Kemp to ask the governor to slow the opening, according to two administration officials who called for the AP to remain anonymous.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter on Thursday to deny Trump’s change of views and claimed, “His mind was ready.”

That’s fake, Jim.

No one has “changed” President Trump’s view. I was with him all day. His mind was created. His priority has always been to reopen the country SECURITY.

Next time, consider contacting the White House Press Office before “reporting” inaccurate information. https://t.co/RznAaLqb3q

– Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 23, 2020

