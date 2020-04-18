Trump insists China has the highest Covid-19 death rate

In the daily information of the corona, President Donald Trump took a question about the accuracy of the Chinese government’s reports on the number of deaths from coronaviruses in order to insist, without evidence, that this country should have more deaths than the United States.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the death toll in the United States is currently around 37,000, while the number of China, which has just been revised by 50% to compensate for previously unmet patients who died at home. , now totals about 4.6.

A White House reporter noted this review in a question to the president on Friday, before asking: “Does it sound like a reliable number for you?”

“Well, you know, when I hear the press say every night, ‘We have the most’, we don’t have the most deaths in the world,” Trump began, immediately launching an unfounded claim that, to be true, it would require a review. of China again over 700% to surpass the current US total. And while China has been widely criticized for not notifying W.H.O. and other global health officials on the true nature of the virus in the first weeks of the epidemic, there is no evidence that the country is involved in mass coverage of tens of thousands of deaths.

“China must be the biggest in the world,” Trump insisted. “It’s a huge country. It has gone through a huge problem with it, a huge problem. And they have to have the most. So today I saw that they announced that they are actually doubling the numbers. And that’s only in Wuhan. They are not talking about outside of Wuhan. So that’s what it is. That’s what it is. “

Wuhan, in China’s Hubei Province, has been at the center of the Covid-19 epidemic, with most deaths and injuries. Any revisions to mortality data outside Hubei would probably be much smaller than the last correction.

