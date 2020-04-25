Trump is a “chicken” for not taking questions at the briefing

On Friday in CNN’s situation room, anchor Wolf Blitzer called President Donald Trump a “chicken” for leaving the White House coronavirus group briefing without asking questions from the press.

Blitzer said, “Daniel Dale, you’re a fact checker and we usually come to you after a briefing like this. That was a 22-minute briefing. Most of the papers that Dr. Hahn and Mr. vice president, just a few minutes president.This is the shortest information out there so far.You don’t have to be one of the best data verifiers in the world as you will know what the president said before the day, which yesterday was simply sarcastic, which was a lie. “

Dale said, “It’s a lie, Wolf. There’s no beat around the bush. You can check out the transcript. You can watch the video. It was a lie in two ways. The president said it was sarcastic. It just wasn’t.” He said he was addressing this question about disinfectant injection to journalists when, in fact, he had addressed Dr. Birx and Bill Bryan, the director of Homeland Security who was present.I think this was very important, because the President is willing to lie to Americans about something we all saw on camera less than 24 hours before. “

And he added: “With this president, we manage to lie in series. And we lie that it is cheeky, that is, things we can say are not true with our own eyes. “

Blitzer said: “It’s the first time, it’s just a 22-minute briefing; this is the first time the president is afraid to answer questions from reporters. Journalists were all there. They were sitting at the “White House information room. It’s his job to ask serious, important, hard questions. The president, I’d say, was clearly chicken today. He didn’t want to answer the questions that journalists had prepared.”

