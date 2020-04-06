Trump Is A Greater Threat Than Coronavirus, Iran’s Commander Said Accusing US of Blocking IMF Loans

A senior Iranian military commander called President Donald Trump a greater threat to the country than a coronavirus, claiming that the US was blocking Tehran’s efforts to obtain an International Monetary Fund loan to support its anti-virus efforts.

Half of Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, who is also the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday that American pressure on the regime in Tehran was equal to “crimes against humanity,” according to the Tasnim News Agency.

Iran applied for an IMF loan of $ 5 billion in March, the first time since 1962 to have asked for money from a Washington-based organization, D.C. and supervised by the United Nations. The IMF has announced a series of emergency loans to countries including India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but not to Iran.

Opposing the decision, Shamkhani tweeted that the US opposition to the IMF providing loans “is a clear example of crime against humanity.” He added, “Trump is more dangerous than coronavirus,” suggesting the move was more evidence of “the president’s apparent hostility towards the Iranian nation.”

According to Radio Farda, it is not yet clear whether the loan application has been blocked or whether the IMF has not yet decided whether to allow funds to go to Iran. Newsweek has contacted the IMF and the State Department to comment on Shamkhani’s statement.

Iran has been blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force, an international anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism organization. Tehran has long funded, trained and directed militias and terrorist groups throughout the Middle East, and there are fears that additional funding or easing financial sanctions will allow the regime to channel more money into this operation.

Despite this, the European Union – which has taken a more diplomatic approach to Iran than Trump and has remained a party to the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan – said it would support Iran’s IMF application. The European Union also said it would support Venezuela’s IMF loan application, despite increasing US pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s regime and the charges against the leader.

Iran has repeatedly asked Washington to lift sanctions against Tehran to help it fight the corona virus. Iran remains one of the worst affected countries, having recorded 60,500 cases, 3,739 deaths and 24,236 recovery, according to Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. officials has declined, noting that the sanction contains loopholes for medical equipment. But Iran argues that financial sanctions mean that only a few companies are willing to take the risk of doing any type of business with Tehran, for fear of a violation of the U.S.

Iranian officials have repeatedly slandered the response of the U.S. corona virus. and spread disinformation about the pandemic, while supporting China in a war of words with Washington about who was responsible for the American outbreak – now the largest in the world with 337,933 cases, 9653 deaths and 17,582 recovery.

This photo shows Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, attending a meeting in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on July 10, 2019.

ATTA KENARE / AFP through Getty Images / Getty