Trump is counting on reopening the US while holding down operating costs; UK adds lock; countries reopening the war amid economic uncertainty

As global economic growth plunged into the Great Depression-era crisis in an unrecognized tragedy of millions of jobs, there was a global power that exacerbated stable conditions and the deliberate interview should open up again.

The coronavirus has infected more than two million people around the world and killed more than 140,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That’s despit, believing the real numbers to be higher. The death toll in the U.S. alone exceeds 31,000, with more than 600,000 confirmed.

Members of the public attended a reception at a restaurant on Victoria Street during the Coronavirus crisis in Edinburgh. (Photos by Jeff J Mitchell / Photo credit) (Getty) The US government says 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing them four weeks. perhaps 22 million out of the 159 million jobs – pretty easy. limitation of loss of employment on land.

The company drew seven employees throughout.

Now, President Donald Trump is planning to announce the message of the nation’s allocation to allow countries to reopen businesses.

While many Americans have gone through the locks and ruined their lives, others, industry leaders and governors, have warned in advance that more light is needed.

Located in metropolitan New York – the largest of the COVID-19 hotspots in the US, alarm signs appear.

Many fell to the hospital with a visit of more than 18,000 percent – a short period of apocalyptic expectations – and new deaths were estimated at 600, compared to the mid-700 highs. last week.

“We restrained the animal. We brought the number of the fence down,” said Captain Andrew Cuomo.

While some leaders and speakers across the US have called on the government to reopen stores, businesses and schools – even in parts of the country and other parts of the country, Or major injuries. The goal and return can be to the point that the patient can recover.

The woman wearing a protective mask was traveling in the atrium near Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo / John Bazemore) (AP / AAP)

The White House does not endorse decisions but with state and local leaders, who impose legal restrictions on them and others.

Mayor Bill de Blasio for a New York City school pledge says more than a third of the country’s coronavirus deaths are among the top contenders.

“Everybody wants our economy to grow … but it needs to be understood,” he said Thursday.

“If we can’t provide reasons for our people, then you can kiss your good fortune.”

The secret comes from the criticism of some governors over their decision to hold office, with witnesses complaining that their lives will be cut short.

As more than 4000 people turned up this week against the Michigan Governor’s picks, police broke a report in North Carolina of the arrest, and a rally was started in Virginia on Friday. Jobs are also taking place in Oklahoma and Kentucky.

“This drone cover is being shut down in the industry, which means leaving everything to the industry is a disaster. It’s a disaster for Michigan,” protester Meshawn Maddock said.

In New York, Cuomo spoke at the current deadline of May 15 and reported on the expiry of strict competition rules, the search for victims, and other activities.

“How do we open in New York?” she said.

“First of all, don’t do any harm. Don’t let that sling go up. Don’t miss the progress you’ve made.”

Members of the public were seen at the Royal Mile following a lock during a Coronavirus crisis in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photos by Jeff J Mitchell / Photo Credits) (Available)

On the horizon, the spread of the disease is spreading to places like Italy, Spain, France but is rising or continuing to rise in Britain, Russia and Turkey, officials said.

There has been an increase in global catastrophe worldwide.

In France, Amazon withdrew efforts after it was judged to be inadequate to protect its workers in the country. The six online retailers are located in stores in France.

Ambulance workers rely on Swedish Medical Center healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus explosion as they gather with first responders outside the hospital to support Seattle. (AP Photo / Elaine Thompson) (AP / AAP)

In Britain, a government survey found that most of the carriers were in business, while cars in major parts of Europe in Rotterdam in the Netherlands lost more than eight cents in the first half. .

Most European countries have seen significant losses, but stronger safety nets are stronger.

Government budgets in places such as Germany and France that treat millions of people on payroll do not allow them to go to work,

Political leaders want the country back by sending people back to school and back to oppressive businesses but fighting the stability of public health and its value.

Staff are providing a box with stamps at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry in Bedford-Stuyvesant area of ​​the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo / Mary Altaffer) (AP / AAP)

Lombardy’s hard-working limit encourages innovation in production on May 4, which is more of a cup-locking day.

Local authorities are considering ordering companies to set hours to open public transportation.

But the prime minister of the Italian economy, Stefan Buffagni, called on the planning process: “Going for a natural document to end the confusion between people and businesses.”

Britain, with more than 13,700 dead, exposes young people to schools, shops, restaurants, and most stores in less than three weeks’ time of speaking health officials were nearing the day of its demise, and the work was seen in public support.

An employee, wearing full safety gloves, moves a victim’s chest to the COVID-19 when it is filled in during a security lock to prevent swelling. coronavirus at the Pontes center in Lommel, Belgium. (AP Photo / Francisco Seco) (AP / AAP)

Prime Minister Dominic Raab said, “Any change in our current relationship will adversely affect the spread of the disease.”

In Switzerland, officials announce the terms of the reopening, beginning April 27 with health and dental offices, hair salons and other businesses, followed in May and June by shops, schools, zoos, libraries and libraries.

“Ladies and gentlemen, things are starting to change,” said Home and Health Minister Alain Berset. “We want to go as fast as we can, as fast as we need to.”

Those sentiments in Russia are not good, but President Vladimir Putin said during a landmark May 9 mass shooting in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s massacre Earth II.

A medical staff is training a young man for COVID-19 at a National Medical Hospital-based coronavirus test site in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik) (AP / AAP)

Since the Soviet era, Victory Day has become the nation’s largest holiday destination, showing that prisoners of the past have suffered over 27 million deaths.

Other incidents have also been shown to cause severe damage to some parts of the world.

Japan’s prime minister has announced that he will improve the situation in the country as a whole, rather than in rural areas, with widespread use.

Japan is familiar with the ancient world, and the elderly are at greater risk for coronavirus.

US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded preparedness in Africa, saying the rubric “could put an end to the great depression.”

To track news and livestream traffic directly to your phone log in to the 9News app and place messages in the App Store or Google Play.