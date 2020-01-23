Trump is holding the rally in New Hampshire on 10 February

President Trump will be back in New Hampshire on the eve of the first of the state.

Trump’s re-election campaign announced a rally at 7 p.m. February 10 at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, N.H. – the same location where he sat with supporters in August.

“Under President Trump, New Hampshire is flourishing with an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent – one of the lowest rates in the country,” said Michael Glassner, COO of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. “President Trump is looking forward to returning to Granite State to celebrate his message of” Promises Made, Promises Kept. ” “

Trump’s second visit to the Granite State will divert this cycle from the attention of his Democratic rivals, who will spend the day blocking votes in the last hours before the polls open 11 February.

Trump faces a quirky primary against his former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois American Rep. Joe Walsh.

The most recent poll by Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston of likely New Hampshire primary voters showed Trump a huge lead over his opponents. Trump received 79% support in the poll, while Weld and Walsh each received 4%.