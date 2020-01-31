Trump is not sure if he is annoying China and offers a rosy virus threat

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump had a lot to tell during his last major campaign rally when he spoke to a friendly crowd in New Jersey with his thoughts on impeachment, economy, border wall, local politics, and more.

However, the President made a strikingly quiet statement on a major problem in which much of the world is pinned down: the spread of a deadly new type of coronavirus.

Trump, a self-described germ pit, has had little to say in public about the new virus, which has killed more than 170 people in China, made thousands of people sick there, and led to a handful of confirmed cases in the United States.

And he speaks widely when he speaks about it.

“We are currently very much involved in the virus that is in circulation,” Trump said about China before signing a white house deal on Wednesday. He said he discussed the situation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and added, “We are working very closely with China.”

According to a White House representative and a Republican, Trump’s cautious approach is part of a political strategy that aims to not upset the stock market or upset China by drawing too much attention to the virus or accusing Beijing of the situation not easier to handle near the White House. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to have private conversations.

Later on Wednesday, Trump tweeted photos of a virus meeting he attended with situation room officials, and wrote, “We have the best experts in the world and they’re up to date 24/7!”

Consistent with the understated approach, the White House emailed Wednesday evening that the session would include members of a task force that will lead the U.S. response to the new virus. The team of 12 is led by Minister of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and coordinated by the National Security Council.

The President’s statements contrast sharply with the fierce criticism he expressed about his predecessor, President Barack Obama, during the 2014-15 Ebola crisis, which claimed the deaths of more than 11,000 in three West African nations.

At the time, Trump called Obama “dope” and “incompetent” and called for a travel ban for visitors from Ebola-infected countries. Trump also campaigned to ensure that infected American healthcare workers do not come home for treatment.

Obama has been criticized by health authorities for sluggishness initially in tackling the Ebola crisis, but has also received praise for having vigorously attacked it. He nudged Congress to provide $ 5.4 billion in emergency aid to support the fight and deployed 3,000 US soldiers to West Africa to help with the international response.

Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University, said that he had seen a degree of comfort in the fact that Trump had not yet overreacted and opposed the “fanning the flames” as he used his rhetoric during the Ebola did crisis. This leaves room, Gostin said, for public health professionals to take the lead.

“As long as it stays that way and as long as there are no political interventions or mass quarantines in the US or total travel bans, I will feel comfortable with how the White House deals with it,” said Gostin. He added that he would like to see Trump ask Congress for $ 1 billion in emergencies to help agencies fight the virus.

Trump is well aware that the virus outbreak in China during an election year could become a wild card for the US economy. And he has for a long time brought the US’s economic relations with China to the fore, especially during the trade negotiations, and has largely spoken even during widespread protests in Hong Kong. He is also very proud of the personal relationship he has built with Xi and has praised him for being “transparent” in dealing with the crisis.

Trump said “we have everything under control” when asked last week at an economic conference in Switzerland about the new type of coronavirus. In a separate Twitter post, he affirmed that his confidence contained little detail.

“China has worked very hard to contain the corona virus,” Trump tweeted. “The United States greatly appreciates its efforts and transparency. It’s gonna be okay. “

However, some public health experts say Trump’s rosy assessment of the situation doesn’t agree with the truth.

Gostin noted the Chinese government’s bureaucratic delays, causing tens of thousands of people to travel outside of Wuhan Province, increasing the likelihood that the virus would travel far beyond China.

“It is not correct at all,” said Gostin about Trump’s assessment of how to deal with the outbreak in China. “China obviously doesn’t have this under control.”

Trump’s budget has proposed cuts to public health that can only be overridden by Congress, where agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are strongly supported by both parties. Indeed, money government crime officers are tackling the recent outbreak, an idea from Congress.

The Department of Health and Human Services has access to a $ 105 million legislative fund created to address emerging infectious disease threats. This helps scientists to immediately contain the outbreak, develop treatments for the virus and examine possible vaccines.

MP Tom Cole, R-Okla., An original sponsor of the idea, said the rapid aid fund has proven itself twice since it was set up in 2018. It has also been used to combat the recent Ebola virus outbreak in Africa.

Trump’s democratic rivals have focused on the president’s efforts to reduce funding for public health organizations.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and others have criticized Trump for earlier removing his position as senior director of global health security and bio-threats at the National Security Council during his tenure. Trump has also repeatedly requested budget cuts from the CDC and the National Institutes for Health.

Congress opposed that, and the 2020 budget included $ 8 billion for the CDC, $ 1.4 billion more than Trump’s budget proposal. It also includes $ 41.7 billion for the NIH, $ 7.5 billion more than Trump’s budget proposal.

Biden wrote in an opinion article for USA Today this week that “the possibility of a pandemic is a challenge that Donald Trump, as president, can’t handle.” Outbreak, Congress invested “to prevent pandemics like coronavirus. Donald Trump tried to cut these funds.”