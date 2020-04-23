Actress Ellen Barkin joins the growing chorus of Hollywood celebrities claiming that President Donald Trump causes the deaths of Americans, saying the president is “responsible for more deaths than Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon.”

Ellen Barkin’s indictment referred to U.S. deaths from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The Animal Kingdom star posted a tweet on Wednesday in which he also compared President Trump to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

“Trump is responsible for more deaths than Kennedy Johnson and Nixon,” said the thirteen-year-old Ellen Barkin and Ocean star. “It will go down in history as Stalin for incompetence and greed.”

Trump is responsible for more deaths than Kennedy Johnson and Nixon. He will go down in history as Stalin for incompetence and greed.

– Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 22, 2020

Ellen Barkin referred to the Vietnam War by invoking Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Richard Nixon. More than 47,000 members of the U.S. service were killed in battle during the Vietnam War, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Barkin is the latest Hollywood star to identify American deaths in President Trump. Earlier this month, Barbra Streisand blamed the president for the 20,000 deaths in the United States from coronavirus. Other celebrities who accuse similar are Rob Reiner, Mike Birbiglia and Cher.

In recent months, Barkin has insulted Trump supporters, calling them “dumb” and the “most Nazi far-right since the Nazis.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com