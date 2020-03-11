Trump is right: flu is more dangerous than coronavirus

Air Force Brigade General Paul A. Friedrichs, a mixed-staff surgeon, said in a Pentagon session on Tuesday that President Trump is “right” that seasonal flu is more dangerous than coronavirus.

“So the president is right. I know you were surprised that I said that, but the president is right,” Friedrichs told a reporter. “There are more people suffering from seasonal flu than there are no coronavirus diseases. worldwide and in the United States and in the military. “

The reason we are taking the precaution you are seeing is that this is a new virus and we continue to know this virus, about the ease of spread of the virus, and in particular, in an environment like this closely. we are trying to figure out the best way to mitigate the risk until we have solid data on it.

You know the army is good at planning, we are also good at trying to reduce risk. So we’d rather mitigate the risk than wait and find out that we should have done it because several people got sick along the way.

The reporter had asked him what the difference in impact on the coronavirus Pentagon is than seasonal flu, as it seemed that the Pentagon was taking it “more seriously than flu”.

The journalist added that “the president himself thinks that seasonal flu is more dangerous and actually tweeted about it,” so he asked for Friedrichs’ response.

Trump tweeted on Monday:

“Thus, last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 a year. Nothing goes out, life and economy go on. There are currently 546 confirmed CoronaVirus cases with 22 deaths. Think about it! “

