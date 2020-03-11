Trump is serious about helping ... the oil industry

Donald Trump is certainly going to do something to help those suffering the most from the economic meltdown and growing panic over the Coronavirus. No, people are not worried about sick time or their work. He is going to help the oil and gas industry! We’re saved!

Yes, the good ol ‘Donnie is not worried about how the social system will affect small businesses or the cities that the virus has most affected in the economy, he is more worried about oil billionaires and polluters, the natural gas and shale industries.

According to The Washington Post, the Trump administration is “strongly considering” seeking federal assistance for the oil and natural gas industry due to fears of a coronavirus and a recession caused by the Russia-Saudi price war.

Wait, now what?

Yes, really. Although it has lost all the coronavirus news, the huge decline in the stock market is not just because of it. The temporary shutdown on Monday did not (only) qualify the coronavirus. This was due to a reduction in Saudi Arabian oil prices in a direct bid to fight Russia. Why were they mad in Russia? Because Russia did not want to join OPEC to artificially control oil prices. Russia must have been doing this to harm the US oil industry.

When the Saudis cut prices and oil dropped to its lowest price in decades, it stopped selling and the S&P 500 P% decline triggered an automatic break in the business. All this: Yes, bad for the economy. The US oil industry is doing just as well as many other industries. But the things that make these people look bad are Trump’s willingness to bail.

So many small businesses and regular Americans are hurt and intimidated by the optics of bailing out the oil industry right now, but Trump doesn’t mind. He wants to help people like his friend Harold Hamm of Continental Resources, which is hitting $ 2.8 billion.

Will Trump support the virus and other industries that are suffering from recession? Okay, the cruise industry is not doing well, but Trump is unclear about the bailout there. Most cruise companies are not based in America, for the price, which is something that allows them to get away with a few, if any taxes, and the astonishing value of security and low paying for employees. But they are also of great importance to Florida’s economy, which is an important electoral state, so Trump can lean on them.

Trump can bail out the hospitality industry even though it will put money into resorts owned by his own packet. This will not be the first or last time he has used his power and administration to enrich himself.

Trump suggested, instead of raising money in the government, ya know, we must help fight epidemics, of course raise the payroll by election.

Trump’s crisis at every conceivable level continues to be both frustrating and worrying. It should almost be given to anyone who doesn’t understand science, government or even business, running the county!

(Vanity Fair, via Image: Winn McNamee / Getty Images)

