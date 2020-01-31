Trump is slowing the immigration of six nations

The Trump administration has announced that it will curb legal immigration from six other countries because officials have failed to comply with security standards as part of an election campaign to further restrict immigration.

Officials said immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania would be given new restrictions on certain visas for entering the United States.

But it's not a total travel ban, unlike President Donald Trump's previous efforts that have caused outrage around the world for wrongly targeting Muslims.

Mr. Trump is expected to sign a statement on the restrictions on Friday (local time). The restrictions would come into effect on February 21.

The announcement comes when Mr. Trump tries to push his government’s crackdown on immigration. He highlights a signature issue that motivated his supporters in 2016 and hopes it will have the same impact this November.

The government recently announced a crackdown on obstetric tourism and noted the sharp decline in border crossings on the US-Mexico border and progress in building the border wall.

Immigration visas were restricted for Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea and Nigeria. This type of visa is issued to people who want to live permanently in the United States.

These include visas for people sponsored by family members or employers, and the Diversity Visa program, which provided up to 55,000 visas in the last lottery. In December, for example, 40,666 immigration visas were issued worldwide.

Diversity visas are suspended in Sudan and Tanzania. The U.S. State Department uses computer drawing to elect people from all over the world for up to 55,000 visas.

Nigeria is already excluded from the lottery, as are other countries where more than 50,000 locals have immigrated to the United States in the past five years.

Non-immigration visas were not affected. These are awarded to people traveling to the United States for a temporary stay.

This includes visas for tourists, business people, or people seeking medical treatment. In December, around 650,760 non-immigration visas were issued worldwide.