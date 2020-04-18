Trump is suffocating Mitt Romney again – this time without saying or tweeting

Donald Trump has intensified his differences with Mitt Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to remove him from the presidency – but this time he did not make a fuss about Senator Utah or put him on a public explosion.

Instead, Trump and the White House left their party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Ramney, in 2012, from the House of Representatives to a new board to open with the help of the United States amid the outbreak of the coronation.

In fact, according to other White House documents describing the group, 52 other Republican senators are listed as members of the group.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

A White House official told CNN that the president reviewed the list of members before it was finalized.

Ever since Mr. Trump became president, he and Mr. Ramney have not lost sight of each other – although the former governor of Massachusetts has typically voted with the president, especially on the constitution.

Watch more

But their strained relationship turned into a scuffle when Mr. Ramney voted in favor of Trump’s vote, saying he had concluded that the president had used his abuse of the Ukrainian leader to investigate Joe Biden. , Then and now the Democratic Front for the President and him. Hunter Biden’s son.

“The big question for the constitution to answer to senators is whether the president has committed a heinous act that goes to the level of a crime and a violation,” Ramney said in an emotional speech in February. “Yes, he did.”

The president has called on the foreign government to examine its political rival. The president withdrew vital military budgets from that government to put pressure on it. The president has delayed funding for an American ally in the fight against Russian attackers. “The president’s goal was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is to blame for the horrific abuse of public trust.”

As always, Mr. Trump is back.

Mr. Trump tweeted early in the morning: “If the presidential candidate had failed, MittRomney would have devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a deceptive Barack Obama, as he treats me with respect. He could have won the election. Be. “

Shortly after breakfast at the national prayer service, Mr. Trump went even further.

“I do not like those who believe in their justification for doing things they know are wrong,” Mr Trump claimed. Mr Trump has claimed that even if the deeply religious rhetoric that Mr. Ramney declared, he had studied the case and concluded that the president was to blame for the parliament – the charges were dropped.

Later that day, Mr. Trump mocked Senator Republican Sen. Mike Lee during a speech.

“Greetings to the people of Utah,” Mr Trump said. “And tell them I’m sorry for Mitt Romney.

[Tags ToTranslate] Donald Trump [t] Coronavirus [t] Interrogation of Mitt Romney [t] Hunter Biden [t] Joe Biden [t] US Policy [t] USA [t] World [t] News