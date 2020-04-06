Trump is taking a coronavirus break to re-examine Joe Biden’s credentials

Donald Trump has opened up to Joe Biden after calling on his Democrats to prevent a “political game” in the event of a virus, while still finding ways to question the possible competence of his potential electoral enemy.

The former vice president of Congress elected the candidate of the “virtual” Democratic Party in August, if the referendum did not allow the lives of Americans – including large gatherings – to return to normal. He also said that unlike the president, who plans to wear the mask in public, he said that if the Americans did so, it would not be “good”, but it was not just for him.

That was enough to make the president always opportunistic and always criticize Mr. Biden in the attack.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

“Joe Biden wanted the date of the Democratic National Convention to be moved to a later period. Now he wanted a ‘virtual’ convention, a conference where there is no need to attend. Jay, I know why?” Mr Trump has said that appearing to be a former vice president lacks the ability to coherently speak at the convention with a large crowd. “

The president also appears to be planning. Last week, Mr Biden said he was ready to speak by telephone with the president about the Covid-19 federal government’s response. During the 2007-2008 recession, then-President George W. Bush, then-President Barack Obama and Democratic nominee John McMahon, the Democratic nominee for the White House, hosted the White House because they were trying to reach a consensus. Create about what they need to do.

A spokesman for Biden’s spokesman said last week that the nominee’s team would contact the White House for a telephone conversation.

“Also, what happened to that phone call that he told Fake News that he wanted to create for me?” Mr. Trump wrote Monday morning.

One week after the Democrats announced their Milwaukee convention on August 17, and a day after Mr. Biden announced the first “virtual” engagement event, Twitter took to Twitter.

(Mr. Trump said this week that Republicans still plan to hold a convention to nominate him again a week later in Charlotte; both Wisconsin and North Carolina are expected to be among the states to hold elections on election day. have come.)

“Well, we have to do a convention. We may have to do a virtual convention. I think we have to think about it now,” Biden told ABC News. “The idea of ​​holding a conference is essential.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Watch more

“We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place, and that’s very possible,” he added. “Again, let’s see where it is – and what we’ve been doing since then dictates a lot of it. But my point is, I think you just have to follow science.”

Mr Biden leads the nation in most national polls – but the current official is competitive, usually on every margin of error – in six or seven battlefields, which political experts say decide on the election. will do. A Reuters / IPSO poll released last week gave the former VP 46 to 40 percent national margins.

Mr. Trump is a well-known poll observer. He has been involved in excavations since his political protests, which took place a few weeks before the start of the political rally.

Over the weekend, he tried again to paint Mr. Biden mentally flawed.

“He probably won’t watch even now,” he said. And if it’s him, he doesn’t understand what he’s watching. “

(Tags ToTranslate) Donald Trump