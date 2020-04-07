Trump is taking advantage of the crisis for his own benefit

Former FBI employee and MSNBC national security partner Frank Figliuzzi stated the deadline: White House on Tuesday that President Donald Trump carries out an “inhumane exploitation” of the corona crisis to fulfill his personal political desires.

Nicolle Wallace brought the news of Trump, removing the Inspector General, who was to oversee the $ 2 trillion stimulus costs. He said he was not surprised but “it is still a shock to the system”.

“Here we have a president who is taking advantage of a national crisis to move forward with his own agenda, his own revenge, his own profit,” Figlluzzi said. contrary to what the president claims … This president is taking advantage of a virus to dismantle the rule of law and the Constitution. “

They also brought Trump after the HHS OIG office employee in a recent report on the serious problems facing hospitals across the country in dealing with coronavirus.

Figliuzzi estimated that Trump’s desire to take advantage of the pandemic could be due to:

“I hate to highlight the analogy between this week’s training, perhaps for the deadliest time in American history, but unfortunately we should support the White House to take advantage this time around. You know back in the days of the FBI, Nicolle, some One of the most outrageous criminals I saw was those who took advantage of crises, humanitarian crises – 9/11, Hurricane Katrine – for their own benefit. president as Mr. what similar to this inhuman exploitation of a crisis. “

