Trump is using more resources to fight human trafficking

“Dedicated only to fighting human trafficking,” said Trump

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 / 5:37 PM EST / Updated: January 31, 2020 / 8:06 pm EST

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The White House hosted a human trafficking summit to mark the 20th anniversary of the law on the protection of victims of trafficking. Heads of state and town from across the country were present.

Human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal company in the United States. For this reason, President Donald Trump signed a decree on Friday, providing more resources to fight the problem, and created a new position in the White House.

“Dedicated only to fighting human trafficking,” said the president.

Survivors like Courtney Litvak attended the White House summit. Litvak was a high school student in a suburb of Houston. She said people in high school lured her into a trafficking ring.

“And it is not an organized crime, but something that is sexually, physically, or sexually exploited,” said Litvak.

“Congress needs to hear more of these stories so that we can pass more laws,” said MP Michael McCaul.

Trafficking in human beings has evolved in the digital age, and officials from across the country have stated that one of their greatest challenges is to fight websites and phone applications that attract and access victims.

Florida officials also focus on fighting trafficking offline, saying big, crowded events – like the upcoming Super Bowl – can attract traffickers.

“So you have people who come to the communities where they prey when there is a huge crowd,” said Florida Governor Jeanette Nunez.

Nunez said the state is working with companies such as Uber and hotels to help employees identify signs of human trafficking.

By presidential decree, similar training is also made available online for everyone.

Some of the country’s best-known human trafficking organizations skipped the White House event, also because they said the Trump administration had made it harder to get special trafficking victims’ visas.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC: