Trump is well on the way to being acquitted by the Senate in impeachment proceedings

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
12
Trump's impeachment process: Senators begin survey period

Polk County Sheriff’s Office examines cruel SMS scheme

The Florida Supreme Court will hear the “All for Transportation” case

Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School wants to play football at the University of Michigan

Crash kills 2 near Tampa Airport; Driver threatens DUI homicide

Trial date for Curtis Reeves from Pasco

The Brooksville Art Gallery celebrates Black History Month with a strong collection

Weeki Wachee sustainability study Public workshop

Crews fight fires at the Tampa motel

Fiery Crash growls morning traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge

Crash turns off part of the Howard Frankland Bridge

Wednesday noon weather update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR