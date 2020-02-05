Trump is well on the way to being acquitted by the Senate in impeachment proceedings

Polk County Sheriff’s Office examines cruel SMS scheme



The Florida Supreme Court will hear the “All for Transportation” case



Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School wants to play football at the University of Michigan



Crash kills 2 near Tampa Airport; Driver threatens DUI homicide



Trial date for Curtis Reeves from Pasco



The Brooksville Art Gallery celebrates Black History Month with a strong collection



Weeki Wachee sustainability study Public workshop



Crews fight fires at the Tampa motel



Fiery Crash growls morning traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge



Crash turns off part of the Howard Frankland Bridge



Wednesday noon weather update

