Trump joins protesters at March for Life

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Thousands of anti-abortion protesters from across the country met with President Donald Trump on Friday, the 47th annual March for Life, at the National Mall in Washington.

It was the first time that a seated president attended the event, which Trump referred to as “deep honor” during a lunchtime speech. He was cheered when the large crowd learned that he was keeping his promise to fight abortion.

The March participants said that their mere presence gave them hope that the country could take a new direction in abortion.

“It’s nice to have a president who supports Pro-Life,” said Deacon Jeffont of Connecticut.

“I can’t explain how much that means,” said Sara Gaz from Michigan.

The country remains very divided over abortions before the November presidential election. Trump hopes to get the movement going.

“I’m really proud to be with you,” he said.

Marchers Christine and Ben Batalla said the President’s stance could win their votes.

“It’s good to have someone on our side,” said Christine Batalla.

“It really shows that he’s really serious,” added Ben Batalla, “what voters like me who are still very much in the middle of it and I’m not really a single voter.”