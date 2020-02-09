Trump ‘Justified’ on Alex Vindman’s dismissal

senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) didn’t mind Donald Trumps Decision to fire the lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman according to the impeachment investigation against the president.

Margaret Brennan Graham interviewed for CBS ‘Face The Nation on Sunday and asked him how Vindman and his brother were released from the White House National Security Council last week. Graham said Trump was “justified” in his decision, claiming that Vindman was connected to the Ukrainian whistleblower, which led to Trump’s impeachment.

“I think his reallocation was justified. I don’t think he can be effective at the NSC,” said Graham. “What have I learned in the past two years? CIA agents, Department of Justice lawyers, and FBI agents have a political agenda and they acted … as did Col. Vindman, who was not asked questions about his connection to the alleged whistleblower. “

Brennan pushed back throughout the interview, saying that Vindman had been asked about it during his testimony, and also indicated that he testified to comply with a summons to Congress. Graham argued that the questions were unsatisfactory, saying that “the people in his chain of command (Vindman) were suspicious of his political view.”

“I want the man to be asked what he did with the information,” Graham continued. He continued to implicitly connect Vindman with “FBI agents who took the law into their own hands,” along with CIA agents, Department of Justice lawyers, and other government officials who were allegedly involved in a “movement” to crush Trump.

Graham evaded Brennan’s questions as to whether this was Trump’s “retaliation” against Vindman, his brother and ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was also recalled from his post after a statement.

See above, via CBS.

