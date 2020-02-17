[trump-kicks-off-daytona-500-race-group-with-limo-loop,-air-drive-just-one-flyby]



Feb 16, 2020 Daytona Seaside, Florida, United states President Donald Trump with First Woman Melania Trump speaks in advance of the Daytona 500 at Daytona Global Speedway. Mandatory Credit rating: Peter Casey-Usa Currently Sports

February 17, 2020

By Jeff Mason

DAYTONA Seashore, Fla. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump took a loop all-around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from enthusiasts at NASCAR’s most prestigious race not prolonged after finishing a extraordinary flyby on Air Power One particular.

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort and hard work soon after his acquittal in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial, Trump served as grand marshal at the once-a-year National Affiliation for Inventory Automobile Auto Racing function, which will take area in the electoral swing condition of Florida.

Trump, a previous truth television star with a style for showmanship, landed on Air Force One particular around the Daytona International Speedway. He was then pushed in the presidential limousine regarded as “The Beast” straight onto the racetrack together with the rest of his motorcade.

Just after conference people at the speedway and providing short remarks, Trump kicked off the race by saying to the drivers: “Gentlemen, commence your engines!”

Engines revved, and Trump bought back again into the limo with his wife, Melania, for a lap close to the observe, with the race autos adhering to behind. Some admirers chanted “Four extra years” although Trump was there.

Trump’s marketing campaign planned to just take gain of the president’s visual appearance by traveling an aerial banner in the vicinity of the speedway and managing a tv advert all through the Fox broadcast.

Soon immediately after beginning, the race was postponed until finally Monday due to the fact of wet temperature.

Preceding presidents who attended NASCAR occasions at the speedway consist of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Florida is 1 of a handful of U.S. states that swing amongst Democrats and Republicans in presidential elections. Trump won the condition, wherever he has golfing classes and a dwelling that is now considered his primary residence, in his race from Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump designs a fundraising swing and political rallies in Western states this week. He used the weekend at his resort in Palm Beach front, Florida, right before going to Daytona.

He afterwards produced it again to Washington for the wedding ceremony of leading aide and immigration hardliner Stephen Miller to Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Waldman, at the Trump International Hotel in close proximity to the White Home.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Peter Cooney)