Trump, late convert to cause, attends anti-abortion rally – KGET 17

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has promised to stand alongside anti-abortion activists on Friday as he became the first serving president to speak during the Walk for Life, an annual rally that is one of the most publicized and emblematic events of the movement.

“Today, as President of the United States, I am truly proud to support you,” he told a crowd of thousands of cold weatherers on the National Mall. “Unborn children have never had such a strong advocate in the White House.”

Barely four years ago, a political committee supporting one of Trump’s Republican rivals released an ad criticizing his opinion on abortion, with footage from a 1999 interview in which he said: “I am pro-choice in all respects. ”

But on Friday, Trump was hailed in speeches and on billboards as the “most pro-life” president of all time.

The reception was yet another sign of his remarkable political transformation and of the fact that white and conservative evangelical Christians remain among Trump’s most loyal supporters. And the appearance has clearly shown that, as he heads for the 2020 election, Trump is counting on these voters to help him cross the finish line.

“I think it was a brilliant decision,” said Ralph Reed, president of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and one of Trump’s most eminent evangelical supporters, of Trump’s decision to become the first president to take center stage. of the event. Reed said the president’s appearance “would energize and remind pro-life voters what a great friend this president and this administration have been.”

It also shows how long has changed.

Former presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, avoided attending the march personally to avoid being too closely associated with protesters who wanted to ban the procedure. They sent notes for others to deliver, spoke via telephone connection, or invited organizers to the White House – but never appeared at the march.

In the past 10 years, however, the Republican Party has undergone a “revolution”, displaying a new desire “to embrace the problem not only as morally just but politically intelligent,” said Mallory Quigley, spokesperson for Susan B. Anthony. List and Women Speak Out PAC, which plans to spend $ 52 million this cycle to help elect candidates opposed to abortion rights.

While opinions on abortion have remained relatively stable for two decades of polling – with about 6 in 10 Americans saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center – the Republican parties and Democrats have taken tougher positions for and against abortion rights.

“There used to be a medium in this country and the candidates would not want to alienate the medium,” said Ari Fleischer, who was press secretary to the White House under President George W. Bush. “And it seems to be over and the two sides are playing on their foundations.”

In his first three years in office, Trump adopted socially conservative policies, particularly with regard to abortion. He appoints judges who oppose it, cut taxpayer funding and paint Democrats who support abortion rights as being extreme in their opinions.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it is fitting that he is the first president in history to attend the Walk for Life on the National Mall,” said the White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

His administration took another step on Friday, threatening California with the potential loss of federal health care funding compared to the state’s requirement that insurance plans cover abortions. Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has announced the creation of a new campaign coalition, “Pro-life Voices for Trump”.

Trump’s thinking on the matter was simple: If he supports the cause, “why wouldn’t he show up at their big event?” Said Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union and close ally of the White House. He said the appearance would be deeply meaningful to attendees and “would further cement the relationship” that Trump has with conservative activists across the country.

“I made people cry on his departure,” said Schlapp. “It’s a big problem”,

March participants started broadcasting in the mall early Friday morning, many holding signs with slogans such as “MAKE BABIES GROW TO BE BORN!” And I VOTE FOR LIFE FIRST. selling pro-Trump buttons and hats.

“I am very impressed with him. It takes a lot of courage to do something that no one else has done before, “said Janet Peterson, who traveled from South Carolina for the event, and credited Trump’s decision to appear in his New York roots.

“If you tell them,” It’s not the status quo “or” We don’t do it that way, “they’re more likely to give you a double major and do it,” she said. .

T rump used his speech, in part, to attack the Democrats for embracing what he called “radical and extreme positions” on abortion, and praised the participants, saying they were motivated by “a pure and selfless love. ” Vice President Mike Pence, who was traveling in Friday, Italy also appeared via video recorded at the Vatican following a meeting with Pope Francis.

The full embrace marked Trump’s dramatic development on the issue of abortion in his day as a freewheeling negotiator in New York, when he described himself as “very pro-choice” in an interview with 1999 on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

In 2016, however, Trump declared that his views had changed and that he was now opposed to abortion, except in cases of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger.

And to the surprise of many, he was embraced by the movement.

“These pro-life voters love Donald Trump and they will crawl through the broken glass to get him re-elected,” said Reed, who credited Trump for having “masterfully capitalized on his pro-life position in a way I think that no one could have imagined four years ago, “

Critics, on the other hand, accused Trump of using the march to try to hijack his Senate impeachment trial, with Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, calling it “an act of desperation, clear and simple”.

Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.