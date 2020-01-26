Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz: case without merit because no crime was committed

January 26 (UPI) – Attorney Alan Dershowitz said Sunday that he believes President Donald Trump must be charged with a crime that was withdrawn during impeachment proceedings against former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Appears on Fox News SundayDershowitz, a member of Trump’s defense team, said the Democrats had not provided enough arguments to charge the president with a crime when they presented their arguments within 24 hours over three days.

“The behavior must be criminal – it cannot be an abuse of power, it cannot be a hindrance to Congress,” he said, referring to the two allegations mentioned in Trump’s indictments. “The authors rejected exactly these arguments.”

The Republicans presented their case for two hours on Sunday and will fight for up to 22 hours on Monday and Tuesday.

Dershowitz described the allegations against Trump as “vague” and “open”.

“Even if the allegations are true – they are highly controversial and the defense team will provide evidence to the contrary – they have not claimed any criminal acts, even if they are true,” he said. “So there can be no constitutional impeachment.”

Moderator Chris Wallace noted that this stance contradicted Dershowitz’s statements during Clinton’s impeachment. He played a clip from an interview saying “You don’t need a technical crime” to indict a president.

“I said that at the time, and then I did all the extensive research,” said Dershowitz. “I delved into dusty old books and decided that it must be a crime.”

Trump sent out a flood of tweets on Sunday morning, described the impeachment process as a “joke” and praised his defense.

“In just two hours, the radical left, Do Nothing Democrats, saw their wrong case completely torn apart,” he wrote.

Earlier Sunday, Trump also wrote that House Secretariat Committee chairman Adam Schiff “has not yet paid the price for what he did to our country,” regarding the impeachment process.

Appears on NBCs Meet the press On Sunday, Schiff described Trump as a “vengeful” president and said he believed the tweet was “meant to be a threat.”

“I don’t think there is any doubt, and if you think there is, read the President’s tweets today to pay a price,” Schiff said.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham denied that the tweet in an interview with Fox News was a boon and said the “prize” would come in the form of voter support.

“I think that people and that was actually an issue during this process, people put meanings behind what he says,” said Grisham. “The President speaks in a unique way, he is a counterpuncher, he says what he thinks.”

Schiff also said Trump’s lawyer team tried to convince the senators that “you don’t need a fair trial,” including first-hand witnesses who knew about the allegations against Trump.

“If they manage to deprive the country of a fair trial, there will be no discharge,” said Schiff. “The Americans will recognize that the country has not got what the founders intended.”

Schiff also defended his decision to summon a CBS News report that Republican senators’ heads would be “pike” if they broke the impeachment process with Trump, saying he wanted to speak openly about the difficulties they face Republican senators might face.

“It will be very difficult for some of these senators to assert themselves against this president. It really is. There is simply no question,” said Schiff. “I want to acknowledge that and I don’t want to acknowledge it in a way that is offensive to them, but I want to speak openly about it.”

Schiff added that if this were not a problem, Republican senators should have no problem calling witnesses to the trial.

“If we can’t even get the senators to bring witnesses to justice, it shows how difficult this moral courage is,” he said.

Senators are expected to vote earlier this week to force witnesses, which would require a vote of all Democrats in the Chamber and four Republicans.