Trump lawyer says Democrats want to “overthrow” last election

President Donald Trump’s lawyers opened impeachment claims that he “had done absolutely nothing wrong” when he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden.

The President’s lawyers are calling on the Republican-led chamber to release Mr. Trump from charges that he abused his power and hindered Congress.

A personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, is holding a copy of the Mueller report as he speaks during the impeachment proceedings against Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP)

Trump’s team of lawyers planned an aggressive, far-reaching defense that takes a far-reaching view of the president’s powers and portrays him as under siege by political opponents determined to undo the results of the 2016 election and ensure that he is not reelected this November ,

The lawyers also want to put Democrat Joe Biden on the defensive as he campaigns for the decision in Iowa next month.

“They are not only asking you to dismiss the results of the last election, but, as I said, you are removing President Trump from an election that will take place in about nine months,” said Pat, White House counsel Cipollone.

“They ask you to tear up all the ballot papers in this country of their own accord.”

Defense proceedings are opened after a three-day presentation by the House Democrats. When they ended on Friday, they said Trump would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervened to remove him before the 2020 election.

They also warned the Republicans to allow new statements before the senators make a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said senior Democratic impeacher, California MP Adam Schiff.

Mr. Schiff closed the Democratic case on methodical and passionate arguments about Mr. Trump’s abuse of power by asking Ukraine for a politically motivated investigation into political rivals, and then hindered Congress’s investigation into it Matter.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers claim that Mr. Trump was within his rights as president when he asked Ukraine to investigate.

Impeachment managers, Florida Democratic representative, Val Demings (R), New York Democratic representative, Hakeem Jeffries (2-R) and California Democratic representative, Zoe Lofgren (L), are involved in the submission of evidence to the Senate , (EPA)

Where is the impeachment procedure currently?

House managers went through the Capitol before the process resumed on Saturday to send the 28,578-page report of their impeachment to the Senate.

The seven democratic prosecutors have peppered their arguments with video clips, email correspondence, and lessons in American history.

“Trying to get President 2020 out of the vote is really going on. They don’t trust the American people to make a decision,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Defense lawyers were expected to make the argument that Mr. Trump was not only a victim of democratic outrage, but also of overzealous agents and prosecutors.

The lawyers are likely to cite the FBI’s mistake in monitoring a former Trump campaign aide in the investigation against Russia that has now been completed.

In response to claims that he had invited foreign interference, they have already argued that it was none other than Hillary Clinton doing research with a former British spy against Trump in 2016.

An acquittal was likely because the Republicans held a majority of 53 to 47 in the Senate and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction.

Mr Trump lamented the negotiating plan in a tweet with his view of the audience beyond the Senate, saying that “it looks like my lawyers are forced to start on Saturday what TV Death Valley means.”

The clashes were only scheduled for a few hours on Saturday, which defenders called a preview. They will continue on Monday.

The president is brought to justice in the Senate after he was charged last month with charges that he abused his office by asking Ukraine to probe him. At the same time, the government has withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.

The second impeachment article against Mr. Trump accuses him of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify on the house investigation.

The Senate is facing a decisive vote next week on democratic statements by Trump’s best helpers, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the house.

It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.