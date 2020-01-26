Trump lawyers are quick to work on Dems’ accusations

President Trump finally gets his day in court.

Just a few hours before the Senate on Saturday, his highly skilled defense lawyer set aside the foolish accusation of the Democrats, based on assumptions and assumptions, not on facts. They provided evidence that the Democrats had been hiding for months during their hypocritical house charge hearings that prevented the president’s lawyers from taking part in 71 of the 78 days.

The House carried out a corrupt process to mislead voters and the contrast could no longer be revealing as the president finally got his say in the Senate.

The president’s defense team succeeded in refuting the cesspool of lies, distortions and wrong characteristics spread by serial liar and conspiracy theorist Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., And other morally bankrupt Democrats who left out exculpatory information that was beneficial to the president.

This travesty of justice should alert every American. If democrats in powerful congressional committees can deny the president of the United States the right process and use fraudulent tactics to frame him, no one is safe.

Make no mistake, the attempted coup by Democrats goes far beyond one man they hate. They use every dirty trick in the book to wipe out the 2016 elections and silence 63 million Americans who have elected President Trump. Power-thirsty Dems also use the unfounded accusation stunt to determine who occupies the White House in November.

“The Impeachment Hoax is a huge election interference that has never been seen before. In just two hours, radical-left, inaction-free democrats have seen their fake affair absolutely fragmented. Shifty is now unmasked because I caught up on my phone call illegally, and more!

His lawyers destroyed the fake article “Obstruction of Congress” from the Democrats and claimed that one of the reasons the White House opposed some subpoenas of the House manager because they were illegal. It appears that Democrats – including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – have not followed the constitutional procedures.

Result? Even the far left CNN experts gave the president a head start. “Trump wins. The Republicans are winning, “said Jeffrey Toobin, the network’s most important legal analyst.

It is no wonder that desperate Democrats have recently gone into the gutter with their rhetoric and accuse the president of being a “dictator” and Republican senators a “cover-up.” It’s because their case is falling apart – and they know it. Smears and swearing is all they have left.

On Monday at 1 p.m., the lawyers of the president will continue to prepare a substantive defense, including the fact that the president has a responsibility and authority to investigate corruption or Democrats approve his telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine in July 2019.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, or not.

Bottom line: the accusation scam is a huge waste of time and taxpayer dollars. The president is acquitted.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist and TV commentator. See adrianacohen.com.