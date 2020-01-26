Trump lawyers argue that Democrats only want to overthrow the elections

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s lawyers plunged into impeachment on Saturday, accusing Democrats of overthrowing the 2016 elections, arguing that the investigation into Trump’s negotiations with Ukraine was not an investigative mission, but a politically motivated one Effort to dissuade him from choosing White House.

“You are here to commit the most massive interference in an election in American history,” White House attorney Pat Cipollone told the senators. “And we cannot allow that.”

Trump’s legal team’s arguments at the rare Saturday meeting aimed to refute allegations that the president had misused his power when he asked Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and then obstructed Congress when he tried to investigate this. The lawyers are raising a far-reaching, aggressive defense that takes a broad look at the power of the president and portrays Trump as under siege by political opponents who are determined to ensure that he is not reelected this November.

“They are asking you to tear up all the ballot papers in this country and take that decision away from the American people,” said Cipollone.

Even though Trump is on trial, the defense team has made it clear that it intends to call the impeachment a mere continuation of the investigations that have overshadowed the president since taking office – including allegations that he was elected under Russian responsibility. Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow suggested that Democrats investigate the President of Ukraine just because they couldn’t overthrow him for Russia.

“That – for that,” said Sekulow, holding up a copy of Robert Müller’s report accusing Democrats of trying to “religion.” In this report, the relationship between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia was described in detail, but no criminal conspiracy was claimed to overturn the election.

From the White House, Trump tweeted his answer: “Any fair person who is following the Senate process today can see how unfairly I was treated, and that this is in fact the totally partisan impostor, EVERYONE, including the Democrats, really knows it is. “

His team only gave a two-hour presentation and reserved the heart of their cause for Monday.

An acquittal appears likely since the Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction and dismissal. Republican senators who wanted to make Trump clear today said on Saturday that the White House presentation tore up the democratic case.

Several of the senators shook hands with Trump’s lawyers after their presentation. The visitor galleries were filled and viewers watched historical events during a rare Senate weekend session.

Trump lawyers are responding to two impeachment procedures approved by parliament last month – one that accuses him of encouraging Ukraine to investigate biden and the other that accuses him of hindering the country’s military aid, not helping documents testify or submit.

Trump’s defense team took center stage after three days of methodical and passionate conflict by the Democrats, which ended on Friday with a warning that Trump would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervened to help him before the 2020 elections remove. They also warned the Republicans to allow new statements before the senators make a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said senior Democratic impeacher, California MP Adam Schiff. “It is worth it.”

The seven democratic prosecutors brought video clips, email correspondence, and lessons from American history to their arguments when they asked Trump to vote in the 2020 election. It is about the security of the US elections, America’s place in the world and control of the power of the President.

On Saturday morning, House managers went through the Capitol at 9:30 a.m. to send the 28,578-page report on their case to the Senate.

The Republicans accused the Democrats of collecting evidence and omitting information that was favorable to the President, and committed a shameful act that Trump was rightly authorized to do. They made a special contempt for the ship and tried to undermine its credibility.

Schiff later said to reporters, “If your client is guilty, if your client has died against rights, you don’t want to talk about your client but want to attack the prosecutor.”

The Trump team had angered the idea that it would draw attention to Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, while his father was the vice president. But neither Biden was a focus of Saturday’s arguments.

Instead, the Republicans argued that there was no evidence that Trump made security aid conditional on Ukraine announcing an investigation into Bidens, and that Ukraine did not even know that the money had been stopped until shortly before his release.

Trump has had concerns about corruption in Ukraine and the aid has finally been released.

“Most democratic witnesses have never spoken to the president, let alone security assistance to Ukraine,” said White House deputy lawyer Michael Purpura.

Pupura informed the senators that the July 25 call that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden was in line with the President’s concerns about corruption, although Trump released the word, according to the White House rough record never mentioned.

Pupura said that everyone knows that when Trump asked Zelenskiy to “do us a favor,” the United States was not talking about himself.

“The whole impeachment process is about the property managers insisting that they can read all of their minds,” said Sekulow. “You can read everyone’s intent. Even if the keynote speakers, the witnesses themselves, insist that these interpretations are wrong.”

Defense lawyers say Trump was not only a victim of democratic anger, but also overzealous agents and prosecutors. Sekulow cited the FBI’s failure to monitor a former Trump campaign aide in the recent election investigation into Trump Russia, referring to the multi-million dollar cost of the investigation.

“You can’t just decide this case in a vacuum,” he said.

One of the president’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, is expected to argue next week that an offense requires criminal behavior, although many lawyers say that it is not. Sekulow also said that the Bidens will be discussed in the coming days.

The Senate is facing a decisive vote next week on democratic statements by Trump’s best helpers, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the house. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

Republican ally of Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham, said he thinks the legal team has successfully punched the Democrats’ case and that the Democrats “have told a story that is likely to go beyond what the market would stand.”

He said he spoke to Trump two days ago when he left Davos in Switzerland.

When asked if Trump had made any observations about the process, Graham replied, “Yes, he hates it.”