Trump lawyers conclude opening arguments while Bolton simulates controversy

US President Donald Trump’s lawyers packed their arguments Tuesday with a plea for the Senate to acquit him, while also seeking the explosive allegations of former national security adviser John Bolton about Trump’s behavior as “inadmissible” in the proceedings marginalize.

“The elections were only a few months away,” White House lawyer Pat Cipollone told the Senate. “The American people have the right to elect their president. Overthrowing previous elections and massively disrupting the upcoming elections would cause serious and lasting damage to people in the United States and to our great country. The Senate cannot allow That this is happening. “

“It is time for this to come to an end, here and now. So we urge the Senate to reject these articles of deposition.”

“You can’t accuse a president of an unhealthy allegation,” Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow previously told senators, referring to Bolton’s unpublished book manuscript describing Trump’s central role in a print campaign aimed at investigating Ukraine’s political rival, Joe Biden.

Sekulow underlined what colleague Trump legal team member Alan Dershowitz told the senators late Monday – that even if what Bolton says is true, it would not be unassailable behavior.

Immediately contradicting Trump’s account of the events, Bolton said in the manuscript that the president told him he wanted to freeze US $ 391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kyiv investigated Democrats, including Democratic political rival Joe Biden, and his son Hunter , the New York Times reported.

Bolton’s allegations hit the core of allegations against Trump. Democrats have said that Trump abused his power by using security aid – adopted by Congress to help Ukraine fight the separatists against Russia – as a lever to let a foreign power stain a political rival.

Trump aims for re-election on November 3. Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination for Trump.

Sekulow told the senators that they participated in “the most solemn duties under our constitutional framework:” The trial against the leader of the free world, the duly elected president of the United States. It is not a game of leaks and unhealthy manuscripts. That is political unfortunately. “

“Responding to an unpublished manuscript that may be – some reporters may have an idea of ​​what it says – that’s what the evidence (is) – if you want to call that evidence. I don’t know what you would call it. I would call it intolerable, “Sekulow added.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a good ally of Trump who was in the White House on Tuesday morning, wrote on Twitter that he is in favor of making the Bolton manuscript available on a classified basis so that the former assistant in the trial no longer testifies.

“What an absurd proposal. It’s a book,” top democrat Chuck Schumer told reporters about the proposal from Graham and fellow Republican senator James Lankford, saying it wasn’t necessary to read the manuscript in a classified setting “unless you want to hide something “

Schumer criticized Trump’s legal team for arguing to the senate that there was no eyewitness testimony describing Trump’s abuse of power “when we know that John Bolton has eyewitness testimony and is willing to testify.”

Schumer appealed to four Republican senators – the number needed for a majority – to join the Democrats to call witnesses. Schumer also indicated that Democrats would reject any attempt at a so-called witness exchange with Republicans.

“The Republicans can call whoever they want. They have the ability. They have the majority,” Schumer said.

Lankford urged Bolton late Monday to speak publicly outside the trial.

“John Bolton is not a shrinking violet,” Lankford said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “My encouragement would be: if John Bolton has anything to say, there are enough microphones across the country – that he should move forward and talk about it right now.”

Bolton left his post at the White House last September. Trump said he fired Bolton. Bolton said he had stopped after a policy disagreement.

The trial will determine whether Trump will be released from office after being charged last month by the Democratic House of Deputies for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as a result of his behavior towards Ukraine.

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate with 100 seats, where Republicans have 53 seats and a two-thirds majority is needed to remove him from office under the US constitution.

Dershowitz, professor of constitutional law who is a member of the Trump Legal Team, said to the Senate on Monday: “Nothing in Bolton’s revelations, even if it is true, would lead to the level of abuse of power or an unassailable crime. That is clear from history. That is clear from the language of the Constitution. You cannot change behavior that is not inviolable into unassailable behavior by simply using words such as “quid pro quo” and “personal benefit.”

Trump has denied that he told Bolton that he wanted to use Ukrainian aid as a lever to get Kiev to investigate the Bidens. He has denied any consideration – a Latin term meaning a favor for a favor – in his dealings with Ukraine.

The senate can resolve the issue to put witnesses to the vote on Friday or Saturday. Some moderate Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, said the revelations would likely persuade at least four Republicans to call Bolton to testify, giving Democrats the necessary votes in the Republican-led Senate to give him up. call.

The focus was on whether two other moderate Republicans, Lamar Alexander and Lisa Murkowski, would vote to hear from Bolton.

“The question is: do they want to hear the truth, or do they want to hide the truth?” Democratic senator Debbie Stabenow told reporters.

Romney told Reuters Tuesday that the idea of ​​a “one-for-one” witness agreement, with one witness by Democrats and one by Republicans, is “merit”, but added, “I would not suggest specific names.”

It was not clear when senators would start asking US Chief Justice John Roberts their next step in the process. Roberts leads the process.