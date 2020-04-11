Trump, Legislators are looking forward to action next week on new state aid bills

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 / 12:47 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 10, 2020 / 04:14 PM EDT

President Donald Trump, left with President Mike Pence, left, with Secretary Eugene Scalia, right, addressing the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, and Washington. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Unable to reach an agreement alone, the Trump administration and congressional leaders are in the forefront of launching new talks with the new Coronavirus relief package hoping to take action as soon as next week.

Former Democratic Democrat Chuck Schumer said in a speech to Secretary of State Steven Mnuchin on Friday, that the Trump administration has agreed to negotiate with state legislatures with a $ 350 billion “repayment plan” for the business. these are going down.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a phone call to Mnuchin suggested the joint negotiations as Congress “could move quickly” across the logjam.

“We’ll do that again sometime,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged in the polls this week. “There will be more conversations.”

The launch comes a day after Democrats blocked President McConnell, R-Ky., From running for $ 250 billion in business programs – only this time he was a baby and started with persecution from the start.

McConnell shut down Democrats seeking to spend $ 250 billion for the state and the hospital.

The problem is as high as 16 million in unemployment.

Congress is in an unprecedented state that is mobilizing both commercial buildings as the nation is coronavirus-infected. That means the law will continue by agreement, without a vote.

Both parties support a paycheck program that offers mortgage loans for businesses to spend on closing time. The Treasury says that programs will soon be completed.

But Democrats say they want security to ensure that all commercial lending is mature, including those that do not integrate debt-to-bank relationships as small businesses.

Pelosi told Mnuchin the event “will not make it difficult for many small businesses to face up to it,” spokeswoman Drew Hammill said Friday.

Pelosi and Schumer seek to invest in health care providers such as hospitals, as well as more funding for the poor state and local governments.