Trump likens doctors’ response to coronavirus’s response to a war movie: “It’s a wonderful and beautiful thing.”

Donald Trump has sought the praise of American doctors in the face of the Korean virus crisis, likening their reaction to scenes from a war movie, saying watching it is “unbelievable.”

In a statement at a briefing on the government’s ongoing efforts against the disease, Mr. Trump did not pay attention for the first time because he did not seem to be in tune with the events he described online.

“It’s unbelievable. It doesn’t matter if you watch war movies – you see old war clips, they’re climbing hills.”

“And they and they’re wearing different clothes, they’re putting on their masks and … that’s unbelievable.”

“These people are unbelievable … I just admire the behavior,” he added.

The justification came as 10,000 people died in the United States and Mr. Trump sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was transferred to intensive care at the hospital. Jomhur said he had spoken to Democratic leader Joe Biden. .

He said his talk of Covid-19 with the former vice president was “very good”.

He gave me his opinion and I fully understood it. And we just had a very friendly conversation, probably 15 minutes. And that was really good. “

He also said he and other officials were regularly tested for the virus

“I think we probably have a few tests, it’s not the worst idea. You know the test system is very fast and easy now,” he said.

Additional reports by Reuters

