Trump lists help from American companies to stop the coronavirus spread

President Trump has announced on Friday that he has called for the help of some of the largest companies in America to contain the coronavirus spread in the United States, in a “whole America” ​​approach.

Corporations include Walmart, Walgreens, Target, CVS and other large companies.

Trump presented and thanked business leaders individually during a press conference in the White House’s rose garden.

“They are simple celebrities in their own right. They are the largest entrepreneurs, the largest traders anywhere in the world, ”he said.

Walmart’s Doug McMillon said the White House has been asked to put portions of their parking lots available at certain places so that people can conduct direct driving tests against the coronavirus.

“When we received the call yesterday from the White House, we were eager to do our part to help the country service. And given what we are facing, it is certainly important to do that. We all should do this,” said McMillon. .

Richard Ashworth, of Walgreens, is ready to participate and help. He said:

We are thrilled to be here and to help communities throughout America, as many times when we have natural disasters our shops are a beacon to the community and the situation is no different. So we look forward to working with the CDC, administration, HHS and the working group, and specifically for the Vice President to do such a great job.

Target’s Brian Cornell said the company is committed to keeping its stores open to serve American consumers who stock up on basic home goods and key foods and drinks. He said:

Together with our colleagues at Walmart and Walgreens and our CVS contributors, you typically see us as competitors, but today we have focused on a common competitor, and this is defeating the spread of coronavirus. We look forward to working with the administration to help alleviate this growing threat.

Tom Polen, of Becton Dickinson, a leading provider of coronavirus test medical devices and collection products, said the company is building up its manufacturing capabilities to “make sure the proper collection devices and equipment they are ready to solve this problem. “

Stephen Rusckowski of Quest Diagnostics said the company works with other companies, the FDA and the CDC, and is “up and running” with testing at various facilities. He said:

As the President said, we now have the capabilities of Roche Diagnostics that we will bring to our facility this weekend and I know myself, my LabCorp colleagues will do the same in a way that makes the public available American to support this action with consumers. will increase considerably in the coming weeks.

Matt Sause, of Roche Diagnostics, thanked the FDA for his rapid approval of his coronavirus test. He said:

We really appreciate the collaboration with the CDC and the FDA to make the market as fast as possible because it is critical for us to be available to assist patients in need and to work with laboratories to get them started. In the near future it will provide hundreds of thousands of tests to patients in need in the United States.

David Pierre, of Signify Health, the largest home care provider in the United States, would go to the most vulnerable nursing homes and through his network “be prepared to help and provide our doctors wherever they are needed” , whether retail. clinics or at home and we are here to help. “

Adam Schechter, of LabCorp, said the company “works every second of every day” to increase the number of tests that can be performed. He said:

We are working in academic medical centers with our Qwest colleagues with other hospital centers and other laboratories to make sure that we do our best to increase the test as we move forward and I can say that we understand the importance of testing and are committed to it. do your best.

CVS’s Thomas Moriarty said the company is “committed to working with local government and public health officials to make that work work as well.”

Bruce Greenstein, of the LHC Group, said the company would work to test Americans who cannot reach a test site in their homes. He said:

We are very proud to be part of the home testing equation. For Americans who cannot access a test site or live in rural areas outside of a retail outlet, we are here to help and collaborate with our hospitals and doctors, as well as those who we have here today they will be testing around. the country.

Vice President Mike Pence also commended these companies for stepping up and working on the coronavirus fight:

These are companies synonymous with large and small communities where people come together and now come together to meet the needs of the American public.

These commercial labs, LabCorp, Quest, and Roche have just done an incredible job, and will literally do hundreds of thousands of tests available and will be processed with patient results in the very near future.

“All Americans should be proud of this incredible public-private partnership that will accelerate test access to millions of Americans in the coming weeks,” he said. “Together we will achieve it, together we will put America’s health first.”