Trump live trial: opening arguments begin after Senate rules approved

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate began hearing opening arguments on Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s indictment, proceedings are now underway. First, the directors of Democratic House argued that Trump has abused his presidential power and should be removed from office.

After nightly deliberations on the rules, practically no new witnesses will be heard, the trial has accelerated. There were few signs of Republican resistance to quickly assess and vote on the charges related to Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

The senators have rejected all attempts to bring in new witnesses – including Trump’s best collaborators – and will likely do so next week, ruling out any possibility of further testimony.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session as senators settled in for several long days of debate.

Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, attending a world economic forum, suggested that he be open to his testifying advisers, and then quickly backed down, claiming that there were “national security” concerns that would stand in the way.

“I leave it in the Senate,” said Trump on the issue of witnesses.

The trial marks only the third time the Senate has asked whether a US president should be removed from office. Democrats contend that Trump abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while refusing crucial military aid, and also hampered Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify in the Chamber’s investigation. The Republicans defended Trump’s actions and presented the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president in the middle of his re-election campaign.

Representative Adam Schiff of California, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and head of the prosecution team, launched into opening arguments referring to Alexander Hamilton and the other founding fathers of the country who wrote the removal from office in the Constitution.

“We are here today in this sacred hall, taking this solemn action only for the third time in history because Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, acted precisely as Hamilton and his contemporaries feared. “said Schiff.

Prosecutors in the House will have 24 hours over the next three days to present their cases. The president’s lawyers will follow with another 24 hours over three days to put up a defense. They should only take off on Sunday.

After that, there will be 4 pm for senators, who must sit quietly at their desks, without speeches or cell phones, to ask a written question, and another 4 hours for deliberations.

By the end of next week, there should be a final vote on whether or not they wish to hear more witnesses, and it seems increasingly likely that this will be the end.

The trial opened on Tuesday and the arguments extended until late into the night, as Republicans thwarted democratic efforts one by one to get help from Trump, including former national security adviser John Bolton, secretary of state. ‘State Mike Pompeo and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify.

The trial began with a setback for the head of the Republican Senate, Mitch McConnell, who postponed his intention to limit the arguments of each party to two days. But the GOP remained united to reject democratic demands for witnesses and ultimately approved a set of rules that postpones the final decision whether or not to request additional testimony later in the trial.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer lamented the limitations, saying the impeachment trial “begins with a hanging cloud, a cloud of injustice”.

The Republicans were eager for a quick trial. However, Trump’s legal team took the opportunity to file a motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

Procedural disputes and political positions dominated the opening of the trial.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” said Schiff to the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief counsel, called the trial a “farce”. He scoffed that the House’s charges against Trump were “ridiculous”.

The White House legal team did not contest Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor”, which was to investigate Biden when he refused military aid, the l ally was in desperate need as he faced hostile Russia on its border. But the lawyers insisted that the president had done nothing wrong.

“Absolutely no cases,” said Cipollone.

In Davos, Trump repeated his attacks on the directors of Democratic House acting as prosecutors during the trial, saying that he would like to “sit in the front row and watch their corrupt faces” on the Senate floor during the trial but that her lawyers might have a problem with it.

And he said he wanted to deliver the state of the Union as scheduled on February 4, even though the trial was ongoing, calling the address “very important for what I do” to set the agenda for his administration.

The trial for impeachment takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. The four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates were not in the campaign, sitting as jurors.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

