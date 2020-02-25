[Trump loyalist Roger Stone to inquire U.S. judge for a new trial]



FILE Image: Previous Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, joined by other witnesses, comes for his prison trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing official continuing and witness tampering at the U.S. District courtroom in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photograph

February 25, 2020

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime mate Roger Stone will urge a federal choose on Tuesday to grant him a new demo, just after she sentenced him past week to provide much more than three several years in prison in a circumstance that angered Trump and rattled the Justice Department.

Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering in a scenario that stemmed from former Distinctive Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that in depth Russian meddling in the 2016 election to increase Trump’s candidacy.

Stone’s motion for a new demo is underneath seal prior to the U.S. District Court docket in Washington but it is widely predicted to switch on allegations that the jury forewoman in his demo, Tomeka Hart, was politically biased.

Previously this thirty day period, Hart arrived beneath fire from Trump right after she posted a message on social media defending the 4 profession prosecutors who resigned from the Stone case following the Justice Division intervened and scaled back again their sentencing suggestion for the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster.”

At Stone’s sentencing past 7 days, Jackson sent an implicit rebuke to Trump and defended the government’s prosecution of Stone, saying “there was almost nothing unfair, phony or disgraceful” about it.

It is not but recognized if Tuesday’s listening to will be open to the community.

Jackson has scheduled a closed-doorway hearing to contemplate the request for a new trial at 2 pm ET (1900 GMT). Soon ahead of that, she is due to look at a ask for by Stone’s lawyers to open up the listening to to the community and unseal their movement for a new demo.

Stone’s attorneys have earlier said they were reviewing previous social media posts by Hart that have been crucial of Trump, together with a single that apparently produced a reference to Stone’s remarkable early morning arrest in January 2019.

He was convicted of lying to the Property of Associates Intelligence Committee about his makes an attempt to get in touch with WikiLeaks, the internet site that launched damaging email messages about Trump’s 2016 Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton that U.S. intelligence officers have concluded had been stolen by Russian hackers.

