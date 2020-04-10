Trump lying about fraud – he just wants rich people to vote in the mail

On Thursday in the podcast “Pod Save America,” Former Georgia Government Candidate Stacey Abrams (D) said President Donald Trump was lying about potential mail ballot fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic because he believes that “it is only you can trust rich people. “

Abrams said, “We need to vote by mail. Voting by email is available in all states. The point is, it is difficult to use in several states, so we need to make the vote available through email for. that all voters can be sent. You don’t have to have laws that match hard signatures, which in fact disqualify you. There needs to be a clear process where everyone has access. “

As an example of an email vote that needs to be addressed, Abrams said: “Texas requires an excuse. The Texas Democratic party has filed a lawsuit today to make sure it can be excused. The excuse should be: I don’t want to die. ”

Asked about Trump, saying that voting by mail is highly vulnerable to fraud, Abrams said, “So if you remember in 2017, Donald Trump called a voters task force. It was so ineffective to find examples of fraud. of voters who disbanded the task force instead of having to publish a report. As the report would have said, “Nuh-uh, it doesn’t exist.” And that would not fit their lies, the stories who once said of the choices that have taken place and the choices that will be made in the future. “

Abrams continued, “If it’s not as secure as all you have stated very seriously, why use the mail-voting system? Because it did vote by mail. So did Steven Mnuchin.” His argument is that only rich people should be able to vote by email because you can only trust the wealthy? I don’t think that’s what Republicans mean. “

When the host said, “I think that’s your argument,” Abrams said, “Essentially.”

He added, “I don’t think they want me to be on the sticker on the bumper. So what we need to do is educate people so that they understand that it is incredibly safe to vote by mail if we have guarantees.”

