Trump makes Canada a paradise for the best and brightest in the world

Nigerians have become the central figures in the most frequently reported Canadian migration history in recent years, as the largest Cohort streaming through Canada’s most controversial entry point: the trench on Roxham Road in the small town of Quebec, which has become an attraction for asylum seekers.

However, Nigerians play a quieter role in the country’s entire immigration history: the number of people arriving via conventional channels – mainly as skilled workers – has almost tripled since 2016. Canada now attracts more permanent residents from the west to African country than it does from major traditional sources such as Pakistan and the United States; In 2019, the flight of upper-middle-class professionals such as doctors and technicians, together with their families, contributed to the fact that Nigeria was only behind India, China and the Philippines and other countries Countries of origin for Canadian immigration, federal data show.

Now this trend seems to be accelerating as Donald Trump is crucially disrupting global migration patterns and norms.

Last week, the Trump administration extended the U.S. travel ban to predominantly Muslim countries to block or restrict immigration visas from four African countries – Nigeria, Eritrea, Tanzania and Sudan – as well as from Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar. As usual, the Ministry of Internal Security puts these bans in a bureaucratic language about review and national security. But nobody gets lost in the midst of their hostile public rhetoric: The president scolded the reason that tens of thousands of Nigerian visitors would never return "to their huts" in Africa.

These new restrictions will continue to allow Nigerians and others to travel to the United States on tourist or student visas, as opposed to the full crackdown on people from Iran, Syria, and other countries that Trump targeted in 2017. The most serious ripple effect occurs in Nigeria, which is densely populated but rich in oil, but is an up-and-coming professional class. “The new US travel ban closes the door to Africa’s largest economy,” a New York Times headline said.

Johnson Babalola, Nigerian-born managing partner of an immigration law firm in Toronto, says he received a significant increase in Nigerian inquiries this week. But they are not all from Africa. A number of Nigerians live south of the border, including students and even professionals who already have a U.S. green card.

Why are Nigerians who have already immigrated to the United States suddenly worried? Because this new ban closes the door to family reunification. “It is difficult when I hold a green card and cannot even bring my spouse, children or other relatives with me,” says Babalola. “So you’re wondering, is there anywhere I can go more openly?

“Quite frankly, Canada is the obvious choice.”

Canada’s professional entry program for professionals, launched by the Harper government in 2015, has a clear and predictable points system that has helped make well-trained and experienced newcomers easier to migrate here. The number of Nigerians immigrating to Canada rose from around 4,000 in 2014 to 12,000 in the past year, according to figures from the fields of immigration, refugees and citizenship in Canada. In the meantime, the number of people granted permanent U.S. residency during Trump’s tenure has declined even before the current ban came into force. This comes from data compiled by Robert Falconer, an immigration researcher at the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary. In the past two years, Canada has accepted more Nigerian immigrants than the United States.

Falconer has also followed newcomers to Canada from countries Trump’s original travel ban: Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Libya. In most cases, the number of permanent residents of Canada from these countries has increased, suggesting that this country will accept new arrivals if its neighbor slams other doors.

Although the Nigerian government has reportedly sought to maintain good relations with the United States and resolve the issues that the government says the ban, skilled workers may still prefer Canada, Falconer predicts. “If I am a Nigerian expert considering moving to North America, I would put certainty over the whims of a mercury presidency in this process,” he says. Chad, Nigeria’s central African neighbor, was in Trump’s original travel ban, but was discontinued a year later. Canada saw an increase in immigration from Chad during the ban a drop after that, Falconer notes (though Chad’s revenues remained higher than before the ban. The length of the ban in Nigeria will determine whether Canada gets a smaller or bigger bump, he adds.

Specialists from the rest of the developing world may also avoid the United States to prevent their applications from suddenly being brought to their knees by a new Trump directive. They could get into the country just as frustratingly just to suddenly lose the chance to bring in children and spouses. “Other people from other nations will now ask: will we be the next?” Says Babalola.

However, an increase in conventional immigration will not be the only impact of the new ban. For some, it seems tailor-made to persuade Nigerians who land in the United States to enter Canada using the Roxham Road method – to go to Canada and seek asylum. They won’t be able to immigrate to Trump’s country, but they can get tourist visas to fly to New York and go straight to the Quebec-New York border, as thousands of Nigerians have already done. The new policy precludes the possibility of applying for asylum in the United States.

But Nigerians’ asylum claims declined last year after Canadian and American officials tried to curb the pattern, and many of those who still choose the route will be disappointed. Only a third of Nigerian refugee claims are accepted by Canadian judges, which is far below the typical success rate of asylum seekers. This emerges from the recent data from the Immigration and Refugee Agency, which was analyzed by Sean Rehaag, law professor at the University of York. More than 10,000 other applicants from Nigeria are waiting for their hearings in a heavily congested system.

Qualified specialists would have much more security if they came through the express entrance, says Babalola. They and their relatives are more numerous than the Nigerians who want to move here as refugees. And thanks to the recent upheavals in migration that the US President has wrought, we can expect more from Africa’s best and brightest to boost the Canadian economy and fill our skills shortage.

