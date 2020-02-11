Trump meets Parkland families to discuss school safety

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump met with several family members of the victims of the 2018 gunfight in Parkland, Florida on Monday to discuss school safety.

The parents of the Stand with Parkland group were informed on a new school security clearinghouse website launched by the Trump administration. The website is designed to provide educators, parents, and law enforcement officers with information on best practices for addressing school security threats.

The White House meeting took place a few days before the second anniversary of the February 14, 2018 massacre, in which 17 people died.

Stand with Parkland, which supports the creation of such a school support tool, has also called on Congress to conduct general background checks on arms purchases, which Trump welcomed briefly before retiring earlier in his presidency.

“Of course there is always more to do,” said Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex was one of the victims. “But let’s not make perfection an enemy of good.”

Another Parkland parent, Fred Guttenberg, was removed from Trump’s State of the Union address last week after shouting loudly when the President spoke of his support for the second amendment. Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the shootout, was the guest of house speaker Nancy Pelosi for the speech. He later apologized.

Guttenberg, a frequent Trump critic, went to Twitter early Monday to find that he wasn’t invited to attend the White House meeting. He later tweeted that he was “proud of these Parkland families,” but said the White House should have handled the public announcement of the meeting differently.

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow died in the shootings, said he supported the decision not to invite Guttenberg. Pollack is an outspoken supporter of Trump.

Guttenberg refused to be part of the group that supported the program, said Pollack.