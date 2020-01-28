Trump Middle East peace plan two-state solution World News

US President Donald Trump has unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which calls for the creation of a state of Palestine with its capital in parts of East Jerusalem.

He declared it a “win-win” opportunity for Israel and the Palestinians.

The plan ends speculation as to whether his government would abandon a “two-state solution” to the conflict if a proposal was made without the Palestinian leaders’ contribution.

Mr Trump, who released the plan to a pro-Israeli White House audience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, admitted that he had done a lot for Israel, but said he wanted the deal to be “big business.” for “be the Palestinians”.

Mr Trump said the agreement was a “historic opportunity” for the Palestinians to reach their own independent state.

But Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said “a thousand no” to the plan.

“After the nonsense we’ve heard today, we’re saying a thousand no to the century’s business,” said Abbas at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, home to the Palestinian Authority, which is supported by the West.

He said the Palestinians are still determined to end the Israeli occupation and build a state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

“We will not kneel or surrender,” said Abbas, adding that the Palestinians would use “peaceful, popular means” to resist the plan.

The plan more than doubles the area currently controlled by the Palestinians, although Israel’s sovereignty over large settlement blocks in the West Bank is also recognized.

The plan provides for a four-year freeze on the construction of a new Israeli settlement, during which details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the freeze could be extended if there was no definitive deal in the four years.

Thousands of Palestinians protested in Gaza City before the announcement. They burned the pictures of Trump and Netanyahu and put up a banner that said “Palestine is not for sale”.

The official Wafa news agency quoted Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as calling on the Palestinian factions to put their differences aside and unite against the plan.

The 50-page political demolition continues on concessions to the Palestinians than many analysts thought was likely.

However, they would have to accept conditions that they did not want to take into account beforehand, such as B. Accepting settlements in the West Bank.

It builds on a 30-page economic plan for the West Bank and Gaza Strip that was unveiled last June and which the Palestinians have also rejected.

Under the terms of the “peace vision” that Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner has been working on for almost three years, the future Palestinian state would consist of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, linked by a combination of the above-mentioned roads and tunnels.

Officials said both Mr. Netanyahu and his main political challenger in the March elections, Benny Gantz, signed the plan.

“Mr President, because of this historical recognition and because I believe that your peace plan will strike the right balance where other plans have failed,” said Netanyahu.

“I agreed to negotiate peace with the Palestinians based on your peace plan. It is a great plan for Israel. It is a great plan for peace.”

The event took place when the impeachment proceedings against Trump continued in the Senate and the Israeli parliament had planned a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s application for immunity from corruption charges.

Mr. Netanyahu withdraws this request a few hours before the procedure begins, but the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, is expected to continue to meet.

The panel had probably voted against immunity and struck Mr. Netanyahu.