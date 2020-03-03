[trump-mocks-biden-for-frequent-verbal-gaffes:-‘so-many-mistakes’]

President Donald Trump ridiculed 2020 Democratic applicant Joe Biden on Monday evening for the previous vice president’s perpetual verbal slip-ups, saying that they’re “a small terrifying.”

“WOW! Sleepy Joe does not know where by he is, or what he’s undertaking,” Trump tweeted with a Fox News video compilation of the gaffes. “Honestly, I really do not assume he even knows what business office he’s running for!”

WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know wherever he is, or what he’s accomplishing. Actually, I really do not feel he even is familiar with what office he’s managing for! pic.twitter.com/454v9GFpgF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Several several hours earlier, Trump had produced very similar jabs at Biden throughout a marketing campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, which include the minute when the Democrat experienced referred to Tremendous Tuesday as “Super Thursday.”

“Tomorrow, voters in states across the nation will head to the polls for Super Tuesday, not Super Thursday,” the President said as the group laughed. “Oh, he said Super Thursday. You simply cannot do these things.”

Trump also mocked Biden for frequently mixing up the states he visits on the marketing campaign trail, these as when he baffled Iowa with Ohio, and for his claim that “150 million” men and women had been killed by gun violence because 2007.

“150 million! That means 50 percent of our country,” Trump exclaimed. “That’s a big story.”