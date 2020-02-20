[trump-mocks-bloomberg-after-billionaire-receives-thrashed-in-dem-debate]

Previous New York Metropolis Mayor Michael Bloomberg took quite a beating in the course of Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate, which didn’t go unnoticed by President Donald Trump.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg’s discussion general performance tonight was potentially the worst in the background of debates, and there have been some seriously lousy types,” Trump tweeted early Thursday early morning. “He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent.”

He also retweeted a online video of a shrunken Bloomberg peering over a podium ahead of receiving crushed by a foot, presumably Trump’s.

“This would make Mini Mike look good as opposed to his general performance very last night time,” Trump wrote with the video. “Worst debate efficiency in historical past!”

Bloomberg produced his 1st look on the discussion stage amid scrutiny about his misogynistic reviews to his feminine staff and the racist prevent-and-frisk coverage he championed as mayor. His rivals wasted no time to rake the billionaire around the coals.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in distinct took it on herself to shred Bloomberg around his cure of females and the NDAs he had his woman workforce indication to block them from speaking about their allegations of sexual misconduct at his business, Bloomberg LP.

“I’d like to converse about who we’re running in opposition to: A billionaire who calls ladies ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,’ and no, I’m not speaking about Donald Trump, I’m speaking about Mayor Bloomberg,” she stated in her withering salvo.

Bloomberg tried using to protect himself by saying none of the women who signed NDAs experienced accused him individually of something “other than it’s possible they didn’t like a joke I instructed,” an response that did not go over properly with the booing group.

The previous mayor also stumbled when the other candidates took him to endeavor for his cease-and-frisk policy, awkwardly declaring that he was “embarrassed” about the apply, which “got out of manage.”