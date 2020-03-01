[Trump Mocks Bloomberg for Trusting Advisers ‘Making a Fortune’: You’re on a ‘Dark and Lonely Path!’]

President Donald Trump continued taunting “Mini Mike” Bloomberg this early morning about the people today he has advising him on his presidential run.

Bloomberg was not on the ballot in South Carolina last night, but he’s banking on a sturdy showing on Super Tuesday this 7 days.

Trump tweeted previous evening he should really get out of the race, and this early morning the president taunted the former New York mayor for listening to persons who are “making a fortune for themselves pushing Mini hard” and leading him down “a really dim and lonely path!”

“Your standing will under no circumstances be the exact same!” POTUS included.

Mini Mike Bloomberg’s consultants and so-named “advisors”(how did that guidance perform out? Never question!), are on the “gravy train” and all making a fortune for themselves pushing Mini difficult, when they realized he under no circumstances experienced what it can take. Really do not spend them any longer Mike, they led you down…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

…..a extremely dim and lonely route! Your standing will under no circumstances be the same! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Yesterday Trump mocked Bloomberg’s the latest discussion overall performance at CPAC by crouching down at the rear of his podium and shouting, “Get me off of this stage!”