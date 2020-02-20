[Trump names U.S. envoy to Germany performing director of national intelligence]



FILE Picture: Richard Grenell U.S. Ambassador to Germany attends the “Rally for Equal Legal rights at the United Nations (Protesting Anti-Israeli Bias)” apart of the Human Legal rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 20, 2020

By Steve Holland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a strong supporter of his insurance policies, to be performing director of countrywide intelligence.

“Rick has represented our Region exceedingly nicely and I seem ahead to doing the job with him,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He also thanked Joseph Maguire “for the superb work he has done” as acting director of national intelligence considering the fact that August.

Grenell, who has a name for occasionally remaining abrasive, has been adamantly faithful to Trump at a time when the Republican president stays skeptical about the intelligence group.

Trump had a strained romance with Dan Coats, who stepped down as director of countrywide intelligence in August. Coats endorsed the U.S. intelligence community’s evaluation that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with the objective of endorsing Trump over his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Trump also has objected to U.S. intelligence group analyses of significant difficulties – from Iran’s nuclear plan to North Korea – that have clashed with his own assessments.

Grenell, who is overtly gay, advised numerous prominent Republicans in advance of serving as the U.S. spokesman at the United Nations less than the administration of George W. Bush.

He has been a lightning rod for controversy given that his arrival in Germany in 2018, with an unorthodox design and style of diplomacy that stunned quite a few German lawmakers and authorities officers.

A person German lawmaker instructed Reuters this thirty day period that Grenell was considerably less involved about making closer ties with Germany than seeking to make sure you Trump.

“His actions have an audience of just one: the U.S. president,” the lawmaker claimed.

In 2018, Germany requested the U.S. federal government to make clear remarks by Grenell just after he advised a ideal-wing web site he needed to empower “other conservatives” in Europe.

In August Grenell instructed Germany’s dpa information agency that Germany’s reluctance to shell out extra on defense and its continued reliance on U.S. troops for safety was “offensive.”

The publish of director of countrywide intelligence, which was designed soon after the Sept. 11, 2001, assaults on the United States, oversees the 17 U.S. civilian and army intelligence companies together with the CIA.

Grenell’s appointment as an acting director, not like a preference for a everlasting director, does not want affirmation by the Senate.

Senator Mark Warner, the top rated Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated Trump’s go was apparently “an effort to sidestep the Senate’s constitutional authority to advise and consent on this sort of significant national stability positions.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland Added reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington Creating by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Tom Brown and Sonya Hepinstall)