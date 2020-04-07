Trump Navarro’s assistant Trump says ‘second statement’ needed for Fauc’s view on tackling malaria – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – A senior aide to President Donald Trump is publicly referring to an argument by Anthony Fauc, the national director of allergies and infectious diseases, that it is unclear whether an anti-malarial drug can be used to fight the coronavirus.

Peter Navarro, the president’s chief trade and manufacturing assistant, who coordinates the use of the White House Defense Equipment Act, told CNN’s John Berman on Monday that he believes in a “second opinion” on hydroxychloroquine in treatment.

“I let (Fauci) speak for you, John, but I would have two words for you: a second opinion,” Navarro said. “Doctors disagree all the time.”

Navarro’s comments came a day after Axios and the New York Times reported that he and Fauci were in a warm controversy on Saturday at a meeting of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on the drug.

According to reports, Navarro and Fauci argued whether there was sufficient evidence of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of the new coronavirus COVID-19.

Navarro brought studies from abroad to show that the drug, which is often used to treat malaria, worked to fight the coronavirus, according to reports. So far, many reports have not had a control group in drug testing. In one study in Wuhan, China, where the virus hails, the drug was tested in a control group.

However, Fauci argued that there is still only anecdotal information and that reports suggest that more rigorous studies are needed to determine the true effect of the drug. Despite two claims of the drug as a treatment, the White House Coronavirus Task Force has agreed to increase the supply of hydroxychloroquine to hot areas.

“With regard to the existing studies, I think you would admit to me that there are numerous studies on this that show preliminary therapeutic effects,” Navarro said in an interview with CNN. He added that Fauci is not the “only authority” in drug research.

“If CNN wants to establish Dr. Fauc as the sole authority on medicine and rely only on him, that’s one fact,” Navarro said. “I’m just saying that doctors disagree all the time.”

In recent years, Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus, saying in a press release on Sunday that the drug is “being tested now” and “there are some very strong, powerful signs” of the drug’s potential as a treatment.

However, Fauci has repeatedly said it is unclear whether the drug works in the treatment of coronavirus.

“The information is really, only at its best, indicative,” Fauci told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “There have been cases that show that an effect can have an effect, and there are others that show that there is no effect. So I think from a scientific point of view, I don’t think we could finally say it works. “

Although Navarro said a second statement on the effects of the drug is needed, he said he trusted Fauc’s analysis.

“I agree with Dr. Faucin analysis in this sense. We do not have the final 100 percent science claims that (hydroxychloroquine) really works,” Navarro said.