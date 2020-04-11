Trump “needs his experts to speak” during the acts

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley claims that President Trump “has to let his experts speak” during White House daily talks on the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

In an interview, Haley suggested that Trump grant more time for expression to health experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who both speak daily in briefings.

Haley told Fox News:

The president is good at introducing himself every day and letting people know he participates, but I also think he should let his experts speak. Let them speak. I think I should go and set the tone. I think I should let them out the data. I think they should answer any questions the press might have and they should leave.

I don’t think they have to spend too much time. I don’t think you have to feel that you have to answer everything. But I think we have to hold the members of the task force accountable. I think what would be really good is having a health report, but also having an economic report at the same time.

In the midst of a coronavirus crisis, Haley recently resigned from the Boeing Board of Directors in protest of a corporation calling for financial assistance. According to Breitbart News, Haley made more than $ 256,000 during his tenure at Boeing, even as the corporation struggled through the 737 Max scandal.

