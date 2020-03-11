Trump needs to be hit in November

The Hollywood establishment has teamed up with Democratic establishment candidate Joe Biden. But supporters of Bernie Sanders in Tinseltown are still hoping that their candidate can secure the nomination.

During Tuesday’s primary election, Barbra Streisand and Rob Reiner drew on Biden’s lively Hollywood capitals, urging fellow Democrats to support the candidate as he managed to secure three key states and it seemed that he was becoming more and more likely to be. party option assumed by President Donald Trump in November.

Streisand is the latest celebrity to throw the weight behind Biden, who stated on Tuesday that he “wholeheartedly” supports the candidate. She added: “Trump needs to be beaten in November before it can do more harm to our democracy, the environment, our health and security and to be in the world.”

The Oscar-winning Funny Girl star had previously stated that she supported former New York Mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who stepped down last week after a nasty show on Super Tuesday.

Rob Reiner reiterated his support for Biden, tweeting Tuesday afternoon that “it is time to leave our differences and celebrate what unites us by coalitioning behind Joe Biden.” He said that “the survival of democracy depends on the removal of the most corrupt president from the history of our nation.”

Biden’s resurrection in the eyes of Hollywood has been rapid and dramatic. For months, he stopped pausing in the entertainment industry, leaving behind Sanders and waiting for Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren in terms of fundraising and endorsement. On Tuesday, Biden’s wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi helped increase his comeback status and make it more attractive to the eyes of Hollywood stars.

Biden’s growing list of celebrity notes includes Alec Baldwin, Cher, Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing and Leonardo DiCaprio. Following her shockingly loud show on Super Tuesday, the candidate appeared in a Hollywood fundraiser at the Bel Air home of former Paramount chief Sherry Lansing.

Debra Messing star Will & Grace, who confirmed Biden ahead of the Super Tuesday last week, tweeted following the decision of Android’s former Andrea Yang candidate in Biden.

Rosie O’Donnell was in good spirits when Biden secured Michigan on Tuesday.

Comedian actor Michael Ian Black predicted that Biden will stand against President Trump in November.

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio seemed to support Biden’s anointing as a Democratic candidate, writing “perhaps Americans have now spoken (sic) and said it is over.” The Full Metal Jacket star added that Democratic leaders should not cancel the upcoming debate between Biden and Sanders, saying “I want Bernie to fight for the presidency.”

But many in Hollywood are still not convinced about Biden’s dignity as a presidential candidate.

Actor John Cusack dismissed calls for Bernie Sanders to end his campaign and allow Biden to run, saying on Tuesday that Sanders “can still win.”

Comedian actor David Cross joked that although Biden won the Mississippi on Tuesday, he will end up losing his state to President Trump in November.

Susan Sarandon, a former Sanders fan and has joined the campaign trail candidate, has urged fellow Democrats to run in the Sanders campaign.

Comedian actor Rob Delaney posted a seemingly humorous tweet in which he called Sanders’ platform “healthy and human.”

