Trump negative about viruses as the United States expands travel ban on Europe

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, his doctor said, following concerns about his exposure to COVID-19.

Trump accepted the test after coming into contact with some members of a Brazilian presidential delegation who visited his Florida resort and have since tested positive.

Prior to his test on Friday, the Republican president said his personal doctor told him he had no symptoms and did not need to be tested. But the 73-year-old president decided to do it anyway, after repeated questions from reporters as to why he hesitated to undergo a screening test when he was exposed to at least three people who tested positive.

“This afternoon I received confirmation that the test is negative,” President’s physician Sean Conley said in a memo on Saturday.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has killed at least 51 people in the United States. USA And it has changed day-to-day life across the country, with millions working from closed homes and schools.

New York, the most populous city in the US In the US, she saw her first death from coronavirus on Saturday, as store shelves had remained bare after days of panic shopping.

Along the Hudson River in Teaneck, NJ, Mayor Mohamed Hameeduddin called for a city-wide quarantine after 18 cases were confirmed in the city.

“What we’re saying is we’re at zero,” Hameeduddin said. “Wait or act like you’re going to infect someone or someone will infect you.”

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the United States. Worldwide, it has killed more than 5,800 people in at least 137 countries.

Ban lies in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence announced new restrictions on trips to the US, saying the ban imposed on European countries by the pandemic will extend to the United Kingdom and Ireland on Tuesday.

The restrictions were on airports across the country and incoming travelers had to wait hours for medical exams before passing through customs.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary adad Wolf said his office was working with airlines to improve inspection times.

Trump advised against non-essential travel and said officials were also considering imposing national restrictions.

“If you don’t need to travel, you won’t,” Trump said at a White House news conference. “We want this to end.”

In an official announcement, he called Sunday a National Day of Prayer “for all people affected by the coronavirus pandemic”.

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, releasing about $ 50 billion in disaster relief funds.

The U.S. House of Representatives also approved a bill, drafted by Democrats in consultation with the Trump administration, to provide billions of dollars for free virus testing, paid sick leave urgently, and family leave.

The Republican-majority Senate is expected to pass.