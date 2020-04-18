Trump News Live: Recent Updates as President Calls for “Liberation” for Oppressed States

Donald Trump has called on his supporters to “liberate” three states with Democratic governors, as he is intolerant of the “reopening” of the US economy amid the Coronavirus crisis with recently unveiled guidelines from local governments to begin reducing quarantine measures.

The directive on Monday oscillates the president’s “absolute” power because he told state governors, “You want to call your photos.”

Following the real-time clash with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the federal response to the outbreak, the president’s “liberation” message was met with a wave of criticism and warnings of “support for the internal insurgency.”

In a speech on Friday, the president reiterated his remarks, saying that asylum seekers in those states were “very unfair” despite the guidance of health officials.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, a spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, quickly rejected the president’s instructions as “vague and contradictory” because the president would otherwise have won the Covid-19 victory ahead of schedule, despite testing only one percent of the US population for the virus. , Announced.

Democrats in the Senate have reportedly blown up Vice President Mike Pence for failing to respond to the government’s decision not to take further action on tests, as states are pressured to reopen the second or third wave of infections. .

During a press conference on Friday, the vice president repeatedly said that the US test capacity would allow the United States to enter the “first stage” of reopening instructions, but government officials said that 4.5 million would be needed each month to meet with the states. Be tested. These criteria

The president also announced billions of dollars in aid to American farmers, calling the United States the “king of air conditioning” after the invasion of national reserves.

At the same time, Americans are less convinced of what he says about the outbreak of the attack, as shown by his approval rating of 6 percent, which was recorded in the latest Gallup poll. Another poll shows that most Americans believe that the president’s re-election is too early, after his response to the outbreak is too late.

2020-04-17T08: 45: 00.000Z

Greetings and welcome to the extensive coverage of the Independent newsletter about the outbreak of the virus in the United States and the response of the Donald Trump administration to it.

2020-04-17T09: 00: 00.000Z

Trump administration reopening guidelines with “vague and contradictory” brand

Donald Trump unveiled his government’s guidelines on when governments can resume business and end virus-blocking activities, and draw conclusions from Monday’s claim to “absolute” power, such as “You want to call. Take your photos,” he told state governors on Thursday.

The president described what he called a “step-by-step and conscious approach” to resuming normal activities in places where there are strong experiments, and saw a reduction in Covid-19 cases.

The new guidelines, which are intended to be a “gradual process”, are aimed at reducing restrictions in areas with low coronavirus transmission and at the same time keeping the line in tougher places, he said.

They make it clear that a return to normalcy was a longer process than previously thought, with federal officials warning that some remote social action may be needed to prevent a new outbreak. They mainly strengthen programs that are already in the hands of government officials, who are primarily responsible for public health in their states.

Under the new rules, places with declining infections and strenuous testing will be reopened in three months over the next three months.

But Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately rejected his instructions.

“The ambiguous White House document does nothing to compensate for the president’s failure to listen to scientists and produce and distribute the national rapid test,” a statement said last night. “

Here is John T. Bennett’s report.

2020-04-17T09: 15: 00.000Z

‘Opening America Again’: Key points in Trump’s controversial guidelines

2020-04-17T09: 35: 00.000Z

President prematurely condemns victory over Coronavirus and fails to condemn anti-lock protests

On Thursday, Trump was otherwise happy, but prematurely declared victory over Covid-19 despite testing only one percent of the U.S. population to test for the virus.

“Now that we’re at the pinnacle of the new case, we’re starting our lives again. We’re starting to rejuvenate our economy again,” he said. Killed seemed to be reviving the country. .

He made strong claims about the experiment, saying that the United States “has created the most advanced and powerful experiment anywhere in the world.” Even if it’s true (it’s not), even people close to him warn that more will be needed.

“We are experimenting with testing on a large scale,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told ABC. “You can’t go back to work until you do more testing.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a possible opponent of Trump in the November presidential election, said Thursday evening that Trump had “a kind of punishment.”

“We don’t really want to be in three stages of talking to the president until we can make a broader change,” he said of CNN.

The president condemned his opposition to the “Operation Graidlak” protests on Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan, and other cities, saying, “I think they are listening. I think they are listening to me.” They seem to be protesting that they love me and respect that opinion, and my opinion is exactly like all the governors. They all want to open up – no one wants to stay closed, but they want to. “They’re safe to open.”

Compare it to Gretchen Whitmer’s response, the state that was exposed to the protesters “shut him down!” The prayers, which were said to be “irresponsible,” simply lead to a prolonged stay at home.

Andrew Notes has more to say.



2020-04-17T09: 55: 00.000Z

Trump’s approval rating shows six points in response to the outbreak

The president’s approval rating plunged six points in April as more Americans expressed disgust at the federation’s slow response to its coronavirus.

A new Gallup poll released on Thursday confirmed that Trump’s approval has dropped from 49 percent to 43 percent. According to the poll, 54 percent of Americans actively oppose his presidency.

Daniel Zolner reports.

2020-04-17T10: 15: 00.000Z

Fed says the US economy could take two years to return to “full potential.”

Following an unprecedented move to stabilize markets during the Korean virus epidemic, including injecting billions of dollars into the economy, the Federal Reserve has said the scale of the effects of the outbreak is unknown and may take several years.

While Trump is pushing for the US economy to “reopen” and bring Americans back, the Federal Reserve warns that consumer spending and the return of the market to “normal” depend on the virus being available.

“Certainly there are parts of the economy that I’m boosting the economy with as people return to work,” New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams told the New York Economic Club on Thursday.

He warned that the return of the US economy to “full power” would take up to two years. “First we have to make sure that we see the number of cases on the plateau and go down, and then we think about the gradual return to normal.”

Alex Woodward has more to say.

2020-04-17T10: 35: 00.000Z

Dr. Fauci claimed Laura Ingraham in a Fox interview

The president’s favorite network is now a hotbed of nonsense, as Dr. Anthony Faussi, a leading infectious disease specialist, found out when he appeared on Laura Ingama’s show last night and was forced to make many absurd remarks about her. Shoot the virus.

From a reputable doctor to two men, none of whom have anything in common.

Well-known health school counselors Dr. Maktab Oz and Dr. Phil McGraw have also shared their anxious concerns about the need to end the US national holiday, Sean Hennessy and Ingram, respectively.

But perhaps even crazier than any of these vacuums is the good friend of President Lou Dobbs, who appears to be at war with China on behalf of the White House last night:

It’s absolutely horrible.

2020-04-17T10: 55: 00.000Z

Republicans resign Trump by summoning WHO director general as Mitt Romney quits

Like the fox, the GOP has continued to push Trump’s lines during the siege (all election year) and has now backed his criticism of the World Health Organization (WHO), with some saying on Thursday that he was seeking help until the organization Nations will refuse. The agency’s director general resigned while others called for an international inquiry into how the crown was managed.

Seventeen of Trump’s compatriots in the House of Representatives wrote a weekly letter to the president’s secretary of state announcing his non-support for the WHO budget, saying he should resume his aid on condition that Dr. Tedro Adanum’s resignation will help resume aid. Cyprus

After condemning the US budget from the World Health Organization in Geneva to stop the spread of the pandemic virus, Trump on Tuesday condemned many health leaders and experts, as well as Democrats.

They said the WHO may need to be reorganized, but Trump would have to wait until after the current crisis, which has killed more than 138,000 people worldwide and destroyed economies.

The president, who has reacted angrily to his criticism of the virus, said the WHO had “misinformed” China about the virus and was too lenient with Beijing.

Republicans in the House of Commons say they have lost faith in Tadro and blame the WHO and the Chinese Communist Party for the current global health crisis, although they have blamed the “fundamental role” that the WHO is playing around the world.

“It is imperative that we act swiftly to ensure the impartiality, transparency and legality of this valuable institution,” the letter said, led by Congressman Mike McCool, a Republican committee ranking.

Also on Thursday, a group of eight Republicans in the US Senate, led by Marco Rubio, wrote to Trump urging him to work with countries such as Japan, South Korea and European countries to investigate the origins of Covid-19, coronavirus disease and WHO. slow. Decision making.

In other Republican news, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is the only party member not to attend the White House working group to reopen the economy, and he seems ashamed of being the only vote to impeach the president in February. Whatever happens

2020-04-17T11: 15: 00.000Z

Republicans mock “Trump’s property” for the rule of law

Are you ever worried that the President of the United States is really angry?

George Conway does that – and tweets like that don’t help.

Honesly, what does that mean?

His claims about the authority of a medieval monarchy earlier this week, which he quickly embraced, did not help, and an anti-Trump GOP group, the Republicans of the rule of law, has never wasted their ignorance. He claims the constitution claims to have been brutally attacked in a new advertisement:

None of this is as crazy as this memo by Steve Manuchein, in which the Treasury Secretary appeared as Cruella de Vil after claiming that Americans could easily be in one of Trump’s ($ 1,200) incentives for ten weeks. Live.

2020-04-17T11: 35: 00.000Z

Melania Trump recalls Kerry Simmonds by retrieving Boris Johnson from Coronavirus

The first lady apparently asked for support with her British counterpart yesterday because her partner will continue to recover from Covid-19 after returning to the hospital from intensive care.

Here is Louise Hall with more information.

2020-04-17T11: 55: 00.000Z

Research shows that Trump’s treatment of journalists endangers democracy

The president – previously known for voicing “fake news” in any story he doesn’t like – has been hostile to the shutdown of the virus, especially in dealing with the Washington press, and his constant criticism of (correctly) The unresponsive federal response to the tragedy has been met with outrage, anger and resentment. .

A new study shows that the result of his frustration can be deeper than we previously understood.

2020-04-17T12: 15: 00.000Z

The White House is defending the personal travel of Ivanka and Jared Kouchner during the siege

The Trump administration has reacted sharply to criticism of the first daughter and her husband after traveling from Washington DC to New Jersey and again despite orders to stay home.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kouchner and their three children from DC went to the Trump National Golf Club in Badminster, where they celebrated the first night of Easter. A White House official told the BBC’s Betty Klein in a statement:

Ivanka was celebrating Easter with her family at a family home. His trip was no different from where he traveled to / from work, and the location was less than the surrounding area near his home in DC.

“While working in Badminster, he worked remotely, socially and remotely. His trip was not commercial. He decided to spend the holidays with his family privately,” he said.

Andrew Notes has more information about this.

2020-04-17T12: 35: 00.000Z

Trump’s disregarded Trump adviser condemns new conviction because judge denies allegations of bias

A longtime friend and adviser to the president – known as Richard Nixon – has been sentenced to life in prison after a failed attempt to prosecute a jury.

Amy Berman Jackson, a judge at the DC Regional Court, denied Stone’s claim that a jury chairman was biased against him with serious views about the US president.

Gino Spocchia has a complete story.



2020-04-17T12: 55: 00.000Z

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has been released from prison

Another ghost from his recent past, which Trump probably doesn’t want to think about, also brings the news back.

His former lawyer and personal repairman, Michael Cohen, has been released from federal prison.

Cohen is now spending time at the FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to several counts, including financial fraud in advertising and lying to Congress. He will remain in quarantine for 14 days before his release. Federal statistics show that 14 prisoners and seven staff members in the prison were positive for the coronavirus.

After his release, Cohen apparently leaves the rest of his sentence at home.

Cohen’s release comes as prison guards and congressional leaders have been under pressure for weeks for the Justice Department to release endangered prisoners before a possible outbreak, arguing that public health guidance is about six feet away from others. it’s impossible.

Earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr ordered the prison office to increase the use of homes and speed up the release of eligible high-risk prisoners, starting with three prisons. Otisville is not one of these facilities.

As of Thursday, 473 federal prisoners and 279 prison office staff had tested positive for the virus in centers across the United States. Eighteen prisoners have died since late March.

Cohen began serving his sentence last May and was due to be released in November 2021.

2020-04-17T13: 15: 00.000Z

The Coronavirus Surveillance Monitor monitors Trump’s transparency

The only member of the new congressional oversight committee tasked with overseeing the distribution of the Core Virus Relief Fund has called on the government to provide more details on where to send the dollars to taxpayers.

Barat Ramamurti, the commission’s only member and former senior Massachusetts senior employee, Elizabeth Warren, said she had been forced to write a letter to Jerome Powell, head of the US Federal Reserve, asking for “accurate and timely disclosure of any loans.” Pay as part of this work. Aid Law, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES).

Chris Ryota has the story.

2020-04-17T13: 35: 00.000Z

Trump is once again harassing the WHO

The president gets out of bed, watches Fox, and once again blames the World Health Organization, because his plan to cut funding for it is, as always, undeniable.

It’s worth noting how the Republic of Ireland has reacted to Trump: by quadrupling its stake in the body, it’s an amazing example that other governments should be ashamed of following the US president.

2020-04-17T13: 55: 00.000Z

Russia says it accepts Trump’s “significant offer” to send ventilation fans

Gregg Grazius, Vlad, responded to the president’s generous offer to send medical supplies to Moscow, despite the lack of equipment.

2020-04-17T14: 15: 00.000Z

The president-elect’s team is using anger towards China over the damage done to attack Joe Biden as the battlefield.

Supporters of Trump’s America First Action PAC – promoted by Don Jr. and other skinny creatures – are trying to portray the expected Democratic candidate as “#BeijingBiden” as part of a pessimistic and relatively disappointing mischief to link him to Covid. . 19 “Covering,” which he certainly is so unassuming that its cover is unproven.

2020-04-17T14: 35: 00.000Z

The mayor says the recovery of the LA airline industry from coronavirus will take longer than after 9/11

As air travel booths around the world during the outbreak of the Curao Virus, the mayor of Los Angeles has warned that the city’s aviation industry could be longer than returning to Covid-19 than after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mayor Eric Garstti said on Thursday that the plane’s trip to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has been widespread since the disease began.

“You hear the plane just above you, there aren’t a lot of them these days,” the mayor said in his daily briefing.

Currently, flights to LAX, the world’s fourth busiest airport and the busiest airport in the United States, have been suspended based on origin and travel to the destination.

“After 9/11, we saw the highest number of plane crashes in the history of our airport, about 55% of our plane crashed, and it took 10 years for it to return,” Garstti said.

Gino Spocchia has more to say about this.

2020-04-17T14: 55: 00.000Z

Trump resumed his attack on the Democrats and called for their return to Washington

رئیس جمهور در تلاش خود برای یك قلاب قلاب سنگین ، هرگونه قلاب طعمه ای ، حمله خود را به سخنگوی مجلس از سر گرفته است و او را متهم كرد كه به جای “كار از خانه” مطابق با اقدامات دوری اجتماعی مانند همه افراد دیگر ، در “یك تعطیلات بی نظیر” قرار دارد.

شب گذشته او به دلیل تشویق مردم برای نشان دادن همبستگی با ووهان با مراجعه به منطقه چان تاون سان فرانسیسکو در اواخر ماه فوریه به وی حمله کرد و این باعث شد رئیس دفتر وی اصلاحات زیر را برای رئیس جمهور صادر کند:

در اینجا زمینه مهمتری در مورد آخرین خط حمله ناشایست ترامپ وجود دارد …

… و داستان ما در مورد برقراری یک تماس مزخرف مشابه ، دیروز است.

(برچسب هاToTranslate) دونالد ترامپ