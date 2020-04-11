Trump News Live: Recent Updates as President Says Extensive Crow Destruction Extensive Virus “Not Necessary”

Donald Trump continued to reassure Americans living under housekeeping orders that the U.S. economy would soon see a “huge exaggeration” – despite an unprecedented number of families seeking assistance today. There is an emergency call from food banks across the country and they are recording unemployment claims this week.

Most Americans have died from the disease during the Cronus War Week, which killed more than 4,500 American soldiers between 2003 and 2011. Mr Trump, who has repeatedly described himself as the “president of the war”, is now dealing with a daily death toll from both world wars.

Meanwhile, the president recently came under fire for his latest campaign against Democratic rival Joe Biden of China, which briefly misrepresented Gary Locke, the former Asian-American governor of Gary Locke, as a worthy Chinese official. .

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Mr Trump also sparked controversy at a news conference on Friday, saying African-American “esteemed” communities across the country had dealt a “severe blow” to the virus because health officials said they were trying to “smooth out the curve.” “And keep the country’s hospital systems there.” It was work capacity

“Do this for your grandmother,” said surgeon Jerome Adams, a surgeon who criticized people for coloring, and called for “standing up” to prevent the virus from accumulating. The scope of systematic and institutional issues has caused these communities to become ill.

Read more

“It’s not just insulting,” he said, adding that “it’s not just about what you’re doing, it’s not about being helpless.”

“Instead of 100,000 to 240,000 people killed, the United States can see 60,000 causes of the disease,” the president said Friday.

Follow the straight cover as it happened

Please take a moment to load our live blog

View the latest update

2020-04-10T08: 40: 00.000Z

Greetings and welcome to the extensive coverage of the Independent newsletter about the outbreak of the virus in the United States and the response of the Donald Trump administration to it.

2020-04-10T08: 55: 00.000Z

Trump says extensive coronavirus testing in press justification is “not necessary”

At a shorter White House news conference on the crisis on Thursday, Donald Trump said there was “no need” for a large-scale test for the cora virus.

After days of marathon question and answer sessions, often with reporters in which the president respects another subject and complains about many of his enemies, hook hooks, and the media, yesterday’s installments changed quickly and quite correctly. It was.

Even the Wall Street Journal, in an editorial, made “boring” press justifications, saying that Trump’s attacks on his critics were “particularly out of the question” during this “threat of a century to live and live for Americans.” So maybe that’s why it’s best to keep it cool for up to 20 minutes.

He did not like the article at all:

This is what Trump said to himself yesterday:

Instead of harassing assembled hackers, a sleepless Trump was late on Twitter, handing over nearly 50 retweets to his fans, especially wishing that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be after him. Transferred from intensive care.

2020-04-10T09: 15: 00.000Z

White House advisers are following May’s return to the US economy

Perhaps more striking than yesterday’s government was the announcement by presidential advisers that the United States could end its crackdown in May.

Treasury Secretary Steven Manucheh told CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believed the economy could reopen next month, as long as his boss “feels comfortable with medical issues.”

Following an interview with Fox News and Laura Ingram on Wednesday night, Attorney General William Barr announced the current instructions for closing the “Draconian”, which is clearly in line with the current history of long-term social advice on April 30.

“I think we need to allow people to adapt more than they are,” he said. “Not only do they tell people to go home and hide under the bed, but they also allow them to use other means, social distances and other means to protect themselves.”

Larry Qudlu, director of the National Economic Council, told Politico earlier this week in a optimistic note that he hoped the economy would reopen “in four to eight weeks.”

With the seizure of 16.7 million people in the United States between March 14 and April 4 to receive unemployment benefits, according to the Labor Office, the economic case for reopening is clear.

But what about the risk to the health of the fat area?

2020-04-10T09: 30: 00.000Z

The first lady advertises masks, despite her husband’s refusal to wear them

First Lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, has issued a public service announcement to promote the wearing of masks, despite the fact that her husband has so far refused to do so, and there is no example of this.

Greg Evans has more information for Indy100.

2020-04-10T09: 50: 00.000Z

Dr. Faussi hopes to drastically reduce Covid-19 casualties, however called “scams”

Dr. Anthony Faussi, a senior Covid-19 official, said Thursday that the death toll in the United States was “estimated at more than 100,000 to 200,000, at 60,000”, a reason for optimism. It is optimistic that US cities are still infected with the virus. With the start of New York heavy trade and the digging of mass graves to bury the dead.

Nationally, the total number of cases of the virus in the United States has reached 459,000, with more than 16,400 deaths. But, as Dr. Fouqi explained, reducing the number of hospitalizations means that social remote action is working and must continue.

Surprisingly, the good doctor continues to find himself suspicious and theories of ridiculous conspiracies among the right wing interpretations.

Rush Limbaugh, a lover of radio talk and human wounds, has accused him of being a “Hillary Clinton factory” in the worst possible way to discredit President Trump – despite his current position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, when he was named Republican Rep. Ronald Reagan – and has even received threats to his life that require a strict security detail.

The latest to join the stupid parade is former Texas Congressman Ron Powell, who says Fausi is “a scam, doesn’t give good information and tries to take full control of the people.”

In his speech on The Ron Liberty Report, the three-time presidential candidate called for the removal of the world-famous expert, if not by Trump or the “people.”

“He should be fired, but if you don’t do it in the true sense of the word, people should set him on fire,” he said.

2020-04-10T10: 10: 00.000Z

In an interview with Fox, Mike Pence reduced the WHO attack

The vice president and nominee leader of the American Virus Working Group appeared at the fox last night and supported the president’s attack on the World Health Organization (WHO), after he said the body had lost its “telephone call” and could be found in Lose the end. The US budget as a punishment – before its director general is slapped for politicizing the epidemic.

“It’s the president who believes in accountability, and American taxpayers provide tens of millions of dollars to the World Health Organization,” Pence told Sean Hanity. “I think we will continue to do so, but that does not mean that in the future and at the right time we do not want to ask difficult questions about how the World Health Organization could have made such a mistake.”

We learned yesterday that members of the working group, such as Fuchi and Dr. Deborah Birks, have been barred from speaking to CNN, apparently retaliating for retaliation for sections not included in White House press conferences.

Dr. Robert Redfield’s presence on the network last night seemed to indicate that anti-democratic rallies were appropriate.

Chris Ryota was unlucky enough to watch the Fox Stock Exchange.

2020-04-10T10: 30: 00.000Z

Congressman claims Trump sent political airstrikes to Republican senator

The president tweeted yesterday …

But Democratic State Congresswoman Diana Dagt told CNN last night that the gesture had more to do with strengthening one of the country’s most vulnerable GOP senators with one eye in the November presidential election than supporting local hospitals.

Daniel Zolner reports.

2020-04-10T10: 50: 00.000Z

Joe Biden is canceling debtor and college debt plans after Bernie Sanders suspended his business.

The Democratic nominee has unveiled two proposals following Bernie Sanders ‘departure from the race on Wednesday, calling him a step toward easing the pressure on “workers’ economic pressure”, but the moves are far more conservative. His campaign was a progressive rival, which was very important for the second supporters.

The former vice president has proposed raising the age limit for medics from 65 to 60 and eliminating student debt for some low-income families, a policy he says “not only helps people right now.” That may be the most helpful, but it will also help people get the virus out of the Cronor crisis in the long run.

His plans seem to be an attempt to appease Sen. Vermont supporters, but those proposals hardly undermine what Sanders had suggested – the spread of the Medker for all Americans to replace the private health insurance market and the abolition of all debt. College.

Bernie Joey Gray, secretary general of the Bern National Press, made the brutal assessment of the race yesterday, saying the party was more important than “beating the status quo in the company” than beating Trump.

Alex Woodward reports on the latest developments in the atmosphere.

2020-04-10T11: 10: 00.000Z

Michelle Obama used the Supreme Court’s decision to advance Wisconsin

Democrats have been critical of Obama’s return to the national stage since Sanders’ candidacy ended at midnight.

While talking about his recent memories of his misery about being political, Michelle appeared on Twitter and tweeted on Tuesday to ban Wisconsin from doing so.



Louise Hall has more to say.



2020-04-10T11: 30: 00.000Z

Most Americans went missing this week over the Iraq-North Korea virus

This is a shocking but seemingly accurate point from the Democratic Virginia North. It is estimated that 4,576 Americans were killed in the war on terror between 2003 and 2011.

2020-04-10T11: 50: 00.000Z

The latest Trump attack propaganda accuses Biden of being accused of China – there is only one problem

Trump’s team is currently preparing what it wants to be a dirty and completely personal war against Joe Biden and has recently released a new ad, accusing him of being in Beijing’s pocket, which is from the clips of the previous Woop meeting with a collection. From Chinese officials

The only problem is that one of those “Chinese” officials is actually the former governor of Washington, Gary Locke, an Asian American.

Former popular presidential candidate Andrew Young is among those who express his disgust:

You can see it for yourself below:

2020-04-10T12: 10: 00.000Z

The president was not upset. He just didn’t care

The Lincoln Project, backed by George Conway, continues to fire on Trump, accusing him of doing golf, tweeting, marching, and blaming others for his slow response to the outbreak of Coronavirus in his latest ad. .



2020-04-10T12: 30: 00.000Z

Trump is using economic returns and blaming Democrats for supporting small grants

Today’s President’s latest news is:

2020-04-10T12: 50: 00.000Z

Megan McCain blames Trump on prisoners of war

One of the president’s most notorious remarks – and some serious ones – is his removal from the late senators Arizona and John McCain, the Vietnam War champion, who said of the election: “I love people who have not been captured.”

Of course, this reference was to the six-year forced stay of the GOP presidential candidate in Hanoi, Hilton, in 2008, so when Trump was forced to tweet about the national day of recognition of a former prisoner of war, the TV presenter’s daughter could not allow it. Hypocrisy position:

He is not the only one to have tweeted from the right.

Fox News analyst Britt Hume has been brilliant with her self-worship.

2020-04-10T13: 10: 00.000Z

Interviews with politicians in the age of social distance

Check out these amazing photos of reporters trying to interview the Senate Majority Leader in Mitch McConnell yesterday at Capitol Hill, which captures our strange moment as well as others.

Naturally, this observation is memorable.

2020-04-10T13: 25: 00.000Z

Trump reiterates letters describing Pelosi and the Democrats as “very popular.”

In the last hour, the president has once again treated us to one of his most ridiculous retweet reactions, bringing you things like the Fox family, Greg Jart and Sarah Carter, and Senator Arkansas Tom Cotton.

He also tweeted a response to a “enemies of the people” brand called “DemoRats,” in which the user sent a direct message to McConnell’s senator to tell him that he was opposed to “bad people.”

Lovely.

Nancy Pelosi, a member of parliament, said yesterday that the reason Republicans opposed voting by mail (something the president has been protesting almost all week for “fraud”) was because they They are afraid to let people vote at all. , Which may be another reason why he feels sick today, in addition, small donations continue.

2020-04-10T13: 45: 00.000Z

Amazon is building a lab to screen its workers for using the virus

The controversial e-commerce god has said he is setting up a lab to screen his workers for coronavirus, saying more vision is needed for people who are infected to get their business back to normal.

Employees have rated at least 64 warehouses and transportation facilities positively for Covid-19, have contracted the virus, and workers have talked about the inherent dangers of working conditions.

Amazon has begun assembling the equipment needed to build the facility, and said in a blog post on Thursday that it hopes to “start testing a small number of our front-line employees soon.” The lab describes it as “increasing test capacity” in terms of what governments may create.

2020-04-10T14: 05: 00.000Z

Dr. Faussi says he would like to see Brad Pitt play him live on Saturday night

Here’s Alisyn Camerota CNN to light up your good Friday on this document.

Gen. Nickel Katial, a former adviser to the actor who appears as a big fan of Stroke and the Indy Rock Revolution, is also great.

I bet he also loves Bloody Kahir and Franz Ferdinand and thinks the young knives were too small.

2020-04-10T14: 25: 00.000Z

Thousands attended US food banks

The number of Americans seeking help has risen in recent weeks, with 10,000 families reaching just one California food bank in one day as Trump tries to reassure the country that he is “exaggerating.” Is coming.

While the president claims that great economic recovery is on the way, nearly 17 million Americans have already applied for unemployment benefits during the outbreak of Crohn’s virus – an unprecedented increase in unemployment over the years. At least, the likes of this country have never seen it before. Its history

Meanwhile, due to the deployment of the US National Guard in some states to help counter the influx of new people seeking emergency assistance, food banks across the country are facing severe supply pressures.

The San Antonio Food Bank in California says it has received more than 10,000 families who arrived in the country on Thursday to provide emergency food.

According to local reports, the Food Bank had prepared only 6,000 families to reach the day, forcing the CEO to contact local restaurant supply chains and ask them to bring their food to Donate to needy families.

Here’s Chris Ryota with the full story.

2020-04-10T14: 45: 00.000Z

Trump is at odds with his enemies over the destruction of his crown justification at the White House

On Friday, the President wished Mubarak good luck to the world and continued to express his dissatisfaction …

In a related note, PBS reporter Yamich Alkindor, who was inadvertently turned to the story last week when Trump called him “disgusting,” has already spoken to Seth Myers about his relationship with the president.

. (Tags) ToTranslate York