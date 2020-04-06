Trump News – Live: White House seeks “intuition” of the president about the crown of the virus while the death toll in the United States is 10,000 people | Independent

LiveUpdated

Monday, April 6, 2020 18:29

Donald Trump has said he hopes the United States will “begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel” in the neighborhood after the New York outbreak.

However, the president said the country would reach a “terrible point” in terms of death for the first time since the virus peaked in the United States this week after climbing 330,000 on Sunday.

His optimistic remarks are in stark contrast to those made by US surgeon General Jerome Adams, who warned Americans to curb the level of tragedy similar to the 9/11 attacks and the bombing of Pearl Harbor next week.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

New York State on Sunday recorded 594 deaths from the virus – compared to 630 days ago – but Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was too early to say whether the epidemic had reached its peak.

Follow the live updates

View the latest update

2020-04-06T17: 28: 55.360Z

Ohio State Legislature: Trump should be tried for “crimes against humanity.”

Ohio lawmaker Tavia Galonsky says he is introducing Donald Trump to The Hague in the face of the Koro Virus epidemic.

“I know I need to go to court when I see someone,” he said.

2020-04-06T16: 50: 00.000Z

The death toll from the United States has risen to 10,000

According to the latest figures, the number of people killed in the United States since the outbreak of the global virus on Monday officially exceeded 10,000, with more than 337,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Chris Riotta reports:



2020-04-06T16: 39: 51.200Z

Jared Kouchner attacked as “Pinocchio’s right penis.”

According to reports, the president’s son-in-law runs his chosen team from Cronouvers and sends ideas to the White House working group that distracted members more than they helped.

2020-04-06T16: 20: 29.810Z

Coronavirus: New York faces the “horrible reality” of burying the dead in city parks

A member of the New York City Council said the city could consider “temporary intervention” by victims of the virus virus in the city’s parks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the plans were not being implemented. The city “was not at the point where we wanted to enter that country.”

Oliver O’Connell’s reports:

2020-04-06T16: 01: 08.480Z

A top health official about warning to go to grocery stores every day

Brett Girard, the US Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, said on Monday that people should refrain from doing daily activities, even if they live in areas of the United States that have not yet seen a major outbreak of the new virus.

“You really need to minimize your contact with others and levels,” said the deputy health minister, who is tasked with responding to the White House’s white planting. “If you need food, do it, but don’t go to grocery stores like everyone else, do it as much as possible.”

Chris Riotta reports:

2020-04-06T15: 43: 37.656Z

“Hey, I don’t know why?” Trump asks about Biden.

Joe Biden called for the approval of the National Democratic Committee’s nomination convention in August, the day before the party’s announcement. He also called for a virtual convention, instead of risking too much during the epidemic.

2020-04-06T15: 07: 41.853Z

“White House on US Treasury Bills”

Donald Trump’s economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has revealed that White House advisers have talked about the possibility of a US Treasury bond bond with the coronavirus.

Mr Qudlu said it was time to sell bonds to raise money for the Korean virus’s rescue efforts, and he thought the “war bond” was a good idea.

“This is a long-term investment for the future of health, safety and the US economy,” he told CNBC.

“In my opinion, technical considerations aside, I think the concept is exactly right.”

2020-04-06T14: 55: 36.470Z

CVS with faster kits extends to coronavirus testing sites

(Apa)

CVS Health Corp, which was called in last month by the Trump administration to help test Americans on infection with the new coronavirus, said it was testing two out-of-home testing sites with Abbott’s rapid diagnostic kit. Able to do 1000 tests a day.

The two new test sites use Covid-19 in Georgia and Rhode Island to use new Abbott tests that can work in 15 minutes and are expected to reach four more locations.

While more than 300,000 people in the United States have tested positive for Covid-19, officials believe the lack of equipment is in the count.

Experiments, including on stimulus sites like these, seem to be one of the main components of American workers and the resumption of the economy because most states have ordered the closure of many unnecessary jobs.

CVS chief medical officer Troy Brennan said the company expects to announce a third test site on Tuesday in another case, after which it may launch three more.

2020-04-06T14: 30: 33.913Z

The American pastor who criticized the coronavirus “Hysteria” has died

A 66-year-old priest and street musician who says the media coverage of the corona virus is too much has died after traveling from Virginia to preach in Mardi Gras.

Pastor Landon Spradelin died Tuesday after eight days of intensive care at a hospital in North Carolina.

When he made the 900-mile return trip from Louisiana to Virginia, he was hospitalized and had a chest injury.

2020-04-06T14: 15: 06.700Z

UN chief calls on countries to tackle increased “abuse” of domestic abuse

The head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has called on governments to take steps to counter the “horrific global increase” in domestic violence, which is being exerted to prevent the outbreak of the virus.

Amid rising social and economic pressures, including severe restrictions on travel, some cell phone calls in the two countries have tripled or tripled, separating many women at home from abusive partners.

Mr Guterres called on all governments to prevent violence against women as an important part of their national response to Kuwait 19.

“For many women and girls, threats (violence) are the biggest place to be safe: in their own homes,” the UN secretary-general said in a video.

He called on governments to provide safe routes for women without informing their abusers, including by setting up emergency warning systems in pharmacies and food outlets – among the few places where people are still allowed to visit.

2020-04-06T13: 48: 28.210Z

US officials are attending the “peak week of death” in Cronavirus

U.S. officials have blamed the Cronus Virus epidemic for “the deadliest week” because the United States is in such a hurry to keep pace with Italy and Spain – the countries with the highest number of casualties to date.

“The hospital will be at its peak, ICU peak week and unfortunately the peak week of death,” Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician and member of the White House Working Group, told Good Morning America ABC.

He issued a special warning to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Detroit, reinforcing the message of Jerome Adams, the US general surgeon who warned earlier this week, that “the moment of the Pearl Pearl will be the moment of September 11th.”

Nearly twice as many people die each day in the United States as in Spain and Italy, according to Reuters.

The US death toll rose 1144 on Sunday to 9,573.

2020-04-06T13: 32: 20.000Z

Donald Trump has woken up and used his first tweet of the day to celebrate the “beatings” of the Crow viruses of the Washington Post and the New York Times.

2020-04-06T12: 40: 20.000Z

The intelligence chief says he was fired by Trump for his commitment to protecting the law

The head of intelligence, who has warned Congress against whistling and bombing, led to the impeachment of Donald Trump, saying the president fired him for doing his job.

Michael Atkinson said in a statement on Sunday that he was “disappointed and saddened” by the decision.

“It’s not hard to imagine that the president’s trust in me is that I have remained faithful to my legal duty as an independent and impartial inspector general, and that I have given up my commitment to continue to do so,” Mr Atkinson said in a statement. M. On Sunday

2020-04-06T12: 40: 20.000Z

Inside the field hospital only coronavirus in New York

Camouflage soldiers and civilians lined up with polo shirts for a battle of life and death: keeping a potentially deadly germ from overcoming this constructive hospital in a 2.1 million square foot conference center in America’s most densely populated city.

The colored bar on the floor determined where to stand. Six feet six feet six feet go to Neon’s yellow box. Answer the soldier’s questions.

Jada Yuan describes life at Covid-19 Hospital in New York

2020-04-06T12: 20: 24.000Z

Government officials are complaining about the flexibility of food stamps among epidemics

(iStock / Getty)

Governors and activists are urging the government to make the country’s food stamp system more flexible during the Cronovian epidemic.

Buying food online is currently only open to those receiving food aid through the Federal Supplementary Nutrition Program (SNAP) in six US states.

But politicians are calling for access to the Department of Agriculture to make access more flexible and easier when many people lose their jobs and turn to the government for support.

These calls have even been made by conservative countries, where politicians are trying to reduce or limit food aid.

In Arizona, Republican Doug Dossi called on the agency to refrain from interviewing applicants, allow families to buy hot food, ignore working conditions for some, and pass other changes to Families help to spread the disease economically.

Fans of food security have suggested that the government should go further and give the United States the freedom to set its own agenda.

2020-04-06T12: 00: 24.000Z

The Michigan governor was accused of “political games” with the virus

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been criticized for prioritizing public debate with Donald Trump over the prevalence of the virus in his state.

The Democrat, who was elected CEO of Joe Biden before the November election, was warned last week by local media that he could damage his party’s chances of fluctuating.

In a version released on Saturday, Detroit News blamed Ms. Whitmer for playing politics during the epidemic.

2020-04-06T11: 41: 24.000Z

Tiger tests are positive for Covid-19 at the New York Zoo

According to Alex Woodward, a four-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested the Corvovirus test, which is probably the first case of an animal in the United States.

Nadia and six other big cats had a sign of a dry cough and were thought to have been infected by an asymptomatic member of the zoo staff.

“Excessive” cats have been tested with caution, and the animals are reportedly doing well under veterinary care.

2020-04-06T11: 22: 01.973Z

The film warned George W. Bush in 2005 that the United States should take action before the re-emergence of epidemics.

2020-04-06T10: 44: 40.260Z

The Taliban accuses the United States of violating the peace agreement

(AP)

The Taliban have claimed that the United States is violating the peace agreement in Afghanistan and will continue to warn of further violence.

The militant group accused Washington of carrying out drone strikes on civilians and the Afghan government, delaying the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners promised as part of the Doha peace agreement.

The Taliban have said they have limited attacks on Afghan security forces to rural checkpoints, have not attacked international forces, and have not attacked Afghan forces in cities or military installations.

They warned that further violence would occur if the United States and the Afghan government continued to commit the alleged violations.

A spokesman for the U.S. military, Col. Sony Legate, denied the Taliban’s allegations, saying “US forces in Afghanistan” support and continue to support the US-Tale (Taliban) military agreement; any claim is otherwise baseless. ”

2020-04-06T10: 17: 45.000Z

“Iran will never ask the United States to help fight coronavirus”

(Reuters)

A spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry said the country would never ask the United States to help fight the new virus.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected Washington’s offer of humanitarian aid.

It is the most damaged country in the Middle East so far, with more than 58,000 people infected with Covid-19 and more than 3,600 deaths.

Iranian officials claim that US sanctions have hampered efforts to curb the spread of the disease and are urging other countries and the United Nations to invite the United States to raise them.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Subscribe to this article to subscribe for an independent premium

Want to bookmark your favorite articles and stories for later reading or reference? Get your freelance premium subscription today.

(Tags ToTranslate) Donald Trump