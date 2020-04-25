Trump: No Security Prices for USPS Without Amazon Inflation

(WASHINGTON) – President Donald Trump said Friday that he does not approve a $ 10 billion loan to the US Department of Homeland Security unless the agency raises against Amazon and other major retailers to four to five times the amount. are currently available.

Trump told reporters at the Oval Office that “the television message is ridiculous because they offer packages to Amazon and other internet companies and every time they deliver a package they lose money on it,” according to Trump. reporters at the Post Office.

Read more: Postal workers are worried about their illness – Now their jobs may be on the line, Ma

The president responded to reports that his government was planning to offer strong changes in mail services as a price to approve the $ 10 billion loan included in the government’s $ 2 trillion economic package.

Under the saving package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin must approve the loan before the Post Office receives the money. Officials at the post office have no direct response to Trump’s statements.

Trump said the changes the government will insist will make it a “new game” at the post office. He said the postal department is reluctant to make changes because they do not want to offend Amazon and other companies.

Looking at Mnuchin, who is with him at the Office, the President said, “If they do not add value to the work they offer … I do not sign anything and I do not give you permission to do anything.”

Mnuchin told reporters he had Treasury officials working with the Postal Department on loan terms if postal officials decided they needed more money.

“We will put out some rules for (a) the reform program as part of the loan,” Mnuchin said. He said the postal authorities had already begun an investigation to find a new chief executive of the agency to run the board and make improvements to the services.

The Washington Post, which first reported pressure to the government for changes in the Postal Service, quoted unnamed officials saying they were told senior officials of the Postal Service wanted using a $ 10 billion loan as a discount to influence the cost of the agency’s alleged delivery. a packet and how it manages its finances.

Trump has complained over the years that he has been using the online mail service used by Amazon and other suppliers and this is why the agency is losing so much money.

Get Political News. Sign up to receive today’s top political stories from Washington and beyond.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) Good news