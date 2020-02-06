Trump not repentant about accusation at National Prayer Breakfast

US President Donald Trump was not in the mood to forgive and forget the Democratic-led bid to remove him from office on Thursday, even when other speakers at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC pleaded for the partisan gulf of America to bridge.

Trump held up copies of two newspapers triumphantly with the banner “ACQUITTED!” headlines when he entered the stage after avoiding becoming the first president to ever be put out of office by the senate.

Trump had referred to his accusation within his first minute of speaking.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very unfair and corrupt people,” he said. “They have done everything possible to destroy us.”

“So many people have been injured and we can’t let that happen,” he continued in an ominous tone, promising to talk more about this topic later in the day at the White House.

Trump appeared in a good mood when he arrived at the annual Washington event, which was also attended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Californian democrat who led the charge of accusation against the Republican president.

Trump ignored Pelosi

At the prayer breakfast, Pelosi, who had torn the text of Trump’s state of the union speech after his speech on Tuesday evening, gave brief comments. Trump has not recognized her.

He then took clear shots at both Pelosi and Mitt Romney, the only Republican senator who voted to convict Trump for one of the accusation articles.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said. “I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “if they know it isn’t.”

American house speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown while Trump gives his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. (Leah Millis / Reuters)

Pelosi often says she prays for the president, while Romney in his speech Wednesday from the senate’s ground justified his votes on the two articles of accusation, saying that he “took an oath before God to exercise impartial justice.”

Aside from Romney, Republican senators voted to acquit Trump, relying on a multitude of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty, but his behavior was not inviolable; his telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine in July was a “perfect conversation”; there is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine his destiny.

During his breakfast speech, Trump urged his audience to vote on November 3.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote on Wednesday that he would mark his acquittal with a statement at noon to “discuss the victory of our country over the Hoax accusation!” The supporters of the president were invited to join him in the East Room.

US President Donald Trump turned his attention to re-election moments after surviving a deposition in the Senate, but November is still a long way off – especially in politics. 02:02

In general, the tone contrasted with that of Bill Clinton, the last president to be deposed.

Clinton said in a statement after being acquitted in February 1999 during a Senate Deposition Trial, “I am very sorry … for what I said and did to cause these events and the heavy burden they put on Congress and have laid on the American people. “

Trump received applause for almost a minute before talking to breakfast.

He emphasized the government’s track record in terms of the economy, citing historically low unemployment, as well as his efforts to defend pro-life policies and protect religious freedoms around the world.

Just minutes earlier, Republican home leader Kevin McCarthy of California asked prayers to help a divided congress, while conservative columnist Arthur Brooks begged the public not to disdain the liberals.

“It’s just Americans who disagree with us on public policy,” Brooks said.

During his weekly press conference, Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer called the trial result a “pyrrhic victory” for Republicans.

The New York Democrat addressed Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell as being “unable to live up to what this country stands for,” by turning his side to vote against hearing additional witness statements during the trial.