[Trump Now Would like ‘Bad Ratings’ Fox Anchor Neil Cavuto Fired Just after Featuring Guest Who Was Mean]

President Donald Trump attacked Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on Friday, mocking his “very undesirable ratings” and “Fake friends.”

“So @TeamCavuto has very bad rankings on @foxnews with his Faux friends like A.B. Stoddard and other folks that however have not figured it all out,” wrote Trump in a Twitter publish. “Will he get the exact same cure as his pal Shepherd Smith, who also suffered from the scores drought?”

President Trump earlier called out Cavuto on Thursday for hosting a guest who was essential of his discussion abilities.

“Could somebody at @foxnews you should reveal to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I received each one of my debates, from commencing to conclusion,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Check the polls taken immediately soon after the debates. The debates got me elected. Should be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!”

President Trump also attacked Fox Information for the duration of his Thursday campaign rally in Colorado Springs.

“They experienced a insane particular person on right now, on just one of the Fox shows,” Trump mentioned. “Fox doesn’t handle us the way they utilized to.”

“Their loser displays are the types that do not like Trump,” he continued, introducing, “How’s Shep Smith undertaking by the way?”

Shepard Smith, whose coverage drew the president’s ire on a lot of instances, still left the network in October following 23 decades on air.

As for Trump’s statements of Cavuto’s “bad ratings,” Nielsen details shows that in the thirty day period of February, only one particular non-Fox News method in all of cable news features a larger viewers that Your Entire world with Neil Cavuto — that getting MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Clearly show. Cavuto’s weekend present on Fox Information, Cavuto Are living, is No. 1 throughout the board. And those people two programs, alongside with Cavuto: Coast to Coastline on Fox Organization are up yr in excess of year.

Fox Business enterprise host Trisha Regan shot again at the president for calling out Cavuto, saying, “[Cavuto] is another person who begun this community, Fox Company, and a person who is the utmost journalist and always fair… I can convey to you that about Neil. He is a honest man or woman, a reasonable guy, and a excellent guy.”

“So I’m let down that the president explained those factors,” she declared. “Because Neil Cavuto is a person dude who just does not deserve it.”