[Trump Offers Congratulations to Bernie Sanders as Senator is Established to Run Away With Nevada]

President Donald Trump congratulated Bernie Sanders on his evident victory in the Nevada caucus, but still could not assistance but insult him while mocking the other 2020 Democratic candidates and implying that there exists a conspiracy to hold Sanders from successful.

In a Saturday night tweet, not extended soon after Fox News known as the Nevada caucus for Sanders, Trump famous that the Vermont Senator is “doing well” and once again mocked Mike Bloomberg for his “worst discussion general performance in the record of Presidential Debates.”