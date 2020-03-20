Trump offers “Glimmer of Hope” with chloroquine but Stop Hoarding

Dr. Nicole Saphier told the Breitbart News daily on Friday morning that there was hope that chloroquine and other drugs could treat coronavirus, but that those who did not need the medication would need to stop addressing them.

Saphier, a former microbiologist, is a contributor to Fox News and the author of Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Cause a Crisis Trillions-Dollar. He spoke with host Alex Marlow about the latest developments in the pandemic.

He said that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, two drugs the president discussed at a White House press briefing on Thursday, are malaria drugs that incorporate into viral RNA and prevent a virus from recurring. They also stop inflammatory immune responses, which is why they are used in arthritis.

Dr Saphier, in his studies on the use of these drugs with coronavirus patients, “rapidly reduced the severity of his symptoms.” Similar results were observed with the off-label use of Remdesivir, a drug used against Ebola and other viruses.

He said that the sudden panic of the drugs, which had been panicked, jeopardized those dependent on them to treat existing diseases. “We need to stop protection and make sure we are helping those in need,” he said.

Dr. Saphier said that because most people will recover from coronavirus, the use of these drugs, especially as prophylactic ones, should be reserved for those at risk.

Dr. Saphier criticized the media for falsely claiming that President Donald Trump had misled the public into thinking that these drugs had been approved for COVID-19. What the president said was that the FDA had approved the drugs for other uses, but had shown promise in the treatment of coronavirus.

“He was giving a glimmer of hope, and they just want to defeat him. And that is so unfortunate and so annoying,” he said.

Dr. Saphier also criticized the media for claiming that the president was racist in calling the coronavirus a “Chinese virus.”

He noted that other diseases, such as Spanish flu and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), are also known by their place of origin.

“Come on, people, can we just stop? … Everyone needs to stop it.

Marlow identified several other site-named viruses, such as Ebola, West Nile virus and Lyme disease.

Dr. Saphier applauded President Trump for his firm position from the beginning of his administration in favor of facilitating drug testing.

“Unlike some politicians who have gone through times of crisis, they have taken a firm stand on this,” he said.

He also applauded privately-owned companies for passing production to ventilation machines and to the United States Navy for the mobilization of hospital vessels.

“Time will tell us” if these measures were sufficient to prevent the effects of the pandemic, said Dr. Saphier.

